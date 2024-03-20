Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Leaks

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to hit the market soon. Samsung still needs to verify the handset, but it has appeared online frequently in recent weeks. Now, a tipster has hinted at the model's India launch and given live photographs of the phone. The images reveal the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G phone's colour possibilities and its rear panel design. It has also already been discovered on many certification sites, implying several crucial specs that the alleged model may include.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Colour options

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) released live shots of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G in a post on X (previously Twitter), claiming that the phone will be available in India soon. He stated that the phone will be available in blue and black, with a triple rear camera setup. More information is likely to surface as the handset's release date approaches.

The tipster's photograph shows the supposed Samsung Galaxy M55 5G rear panel in black and blue. The triple rear camera unit is housed in three separate circular, slightly elevated slots aligned vertically in the upper left corner. The LED flash unit is located somewhat to the right between the first two cutouts.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: To support 45W wired fast charging

According to 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M55 5G was found on the Dekra certification website. The phone is claimed to contain a rated 4,855mAh battery, intended to be marketed as a standard 5000mAh battery. According to the report, the model's TUV SUD certification indicates that the phone can support 45W wired fast charging.

According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was also seen on the FCC certification site, indicating that it would include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth capabilities. According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G phone was seen on the Nemko certification website with the model number SM-M556E/DS, where the 'DS' could indicate dual-SIM functionality.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Features and Specifications

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was detected on Geekbench with the model number SM-M556B. The listing indicated that the handset would be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, an Adreno (TM) 644 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. It is also expected to launch with the Android 14-based One UI.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is scheduled to be the successor the Galaxy M54 5G, which debuted in March 2023. An Exynos 1380 SoC powers the preceding device with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G phone's optics include:

● A 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

● An 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

● A 2-megapixel macro shooter on the rear.

● A 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G phone has a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging capabilities.