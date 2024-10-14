Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Budget Slim Flagship with a Twist

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was introduced to the Indian and international markets, and information about its alleged successor has already leaked online. A tipster has revealed that the business will use MediaTek's most recent flagship chipset in the Galaxy S25 FE next year rather than its own Exynos mobile engine. According to a South Korean magazine, Samsung is reportedly considering releasing the Galaxy S25 FE as a "slim" smartphone with a larger but thinner battery. Samsung appears to be aiming to offer Fan Edition phones a year after missing the 2022 release of the Galaxy S22 FE.

Advertisment

The Galaxy S25 FE may be thinner than its predecessor. TheElec reports that the upcoming phone, which will have a slimmer design than the Galaxy S24 FE (8 mm), will be released in 2025. Although the precise thickness is unknown, the firm is likely to aim for the performance of the Galaxy S24's base model (7.6 mm). This may be accomplished by using a wider but thinner battery, necessitating modifications to the device's internal design. Like the Galaxy S24 FE, the device will probably have a 6.7-inch screen. However, which chipset will be used is unknown at this time. If it can be enhanced by the end of next year, the Exynos 2500 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8 Elite are potential choices.

Samsung is reportedly considering a slim-design Galaxy S25 FE model.

According to The Elec (in Korean), Samsung is considering creating a small smartphone called the Galaxy S25 FE. Samsung is likely to release a new Fan Edition (FE) smartphone in Q3 2025, in contrast to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which are anticipated to debut in early 2025.

Advertisment

Similar to the company's current-generation Galaxy S24 FE model, the small Samsung Galaxy S25 FE model is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen. According to the report, Samsung may expand the battery's surface area while decreasing its thickness to get the alleged thin form factor. Other companies are rumoured to be developing a slimmer flagship phone than Samsung. According to recent sources, Apple is also developing a small iPhone 17 Air, also known as the iPhone 17 small, which might launch as the company's thinnest phone to date as part of the iPhone 17 series next year.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset is expected to be featured in the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Tipster @jukanlosreve alleges in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Samsung and MediaTek were previously in talks to incorporate the chip maker's new flagship-grade Dimensity 9400 chipset into the Galaxy S25 series but that the negotiations have since "shifted." The informant claims that in early 2025, Samsung's forthcoming flagship smartphones, the alleged Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, will be outfitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (which Qualcomm has not yet revealed).

Advertisment

According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. This implies that the Galaxy S25 FE may come with MediaTek's potent chipset, unlike the Galaxy S24 FE, which has an internal Exynos 2400e processor. Although this implies that Samsung may not include the slightly underclocked Exynos 2400e or Exynos 2400 successor chipsets in its following S-series phones, it's important to remember that the Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to launch in early 2025, while the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to make its debut in the months that follow. We should treat these assertions cautiously until we hear more from the company.