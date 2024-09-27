Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched in India, will be priced at  Rs 70000

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy S24 FE to the Indian market, with sales commencing on October 3. Although the official pricing for India has not been revealed yet, the European pricing provides a strong indication.

The device will be available in several color options, including Blue, Graphite, Grey, Mint, and Yellow. Pre-bookings for the Galaxy S24 FE will begin today at 2 PM IST, allowing early customers to reserve the device ahead of its release.

Galaxy S24 FE Specifications

The Galaxy S24 FE sports a sleek design similar to the standard Galaxy S24 model and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400e chipset, based on a 4nm process for improved performance and efficiency.

The device is equipped with a robust 4,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast wired charging, ensuring users can quickly recharge their phone.

Its display is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, offering stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts.

The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and an enhanced user experience, whether gaming, streaming, or browsing.

Photography enthusiasts will enjoy the triple-camera setup on the back. It features a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and clear images, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens for capturing expansive landscapes. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 10MP front-facing camera, ensuring crisp, high-quality photos and videos.

The phone runs on Samsung’s One UI 6.1, which is based on Android 14. It includes a variety of AI-enhanced features found in the Galaxy S24 lineup, such as Google-supported tools like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Interpreter Mode. Additionally, the device includes Samsung’s proprietary tools like Note Assist, which enhances productivity, and Composer, a creative tool for content creators.

Build and Durability

The Galaxy S24 FE comes with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water splashes, providing durability for daily use in different environments. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient unlocking. Security is further enhanced by Samsung’s Knox Vault, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected.

Galaxy S24 FE Price

In Europe, the Galaxy S24 FE is priced at EUR 749 (approximately Rs 70,000) for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB model is listed at EUR 809 (around Rs 75,600). The phone will come in three storage options—128GB, 256GB, and 512GB—all paired with 8GB of RAM, offering flexibility depending on the user’s storage needs.

Connectivity

The device measures 162.0 x 77.3 x 8.0mm and weighs 213g, making it relatively lightweight and easy to handle despite its large screen size. For connectivity, the Galaxy S24 FE supports dual-SIM functionality, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connections and charging capabilities.

With its combination of a powerful Exynos chipset, high-end camera system, AI-driven features, and sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers Indian consumers a feature-rich smartphone at a competitive price point. The phone is poised to be a solid option for tech enthusiasts looking for performance, innovation, and style.