Two prominent phones in the mid-range smartphone markets are the Google Pixel 9a and the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The FE series of Samsung has been a great choice for those who want a high end phone but don’t want to pay the outrageous price. Of course we would like to have it, the latest model the Galaxy S24 FE, but it’s too expensive. The Pixel 9a offers most of the features of the more expensive Pixel 9 at a lower price. The Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S24 are similar but the FE is more feature rich and better value in this case. To know complete details and comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. GooglePixel 9a, read further.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Pixel 9a: Design

Pixel 9a:

It has a compact design with dimensions of 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm and weighs 186 grams. The back is plastic and the aluminum frame makes it feel light.

Galaxy S24 FE:

162 x 77.3 x 8 mm, 213 grams: slightly larger and heavier. It has a glass back with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an aluminum frame and a premium feel.

Though it has a much bigger screen, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is only 8mm smaller than the Pixel 9a. But since there isn't much you can do about the 213 grams, you will feel the weight in your pocket. The Pixel 9a weighs 186 grams, which is much lighter and smaller.

Gorilla Glass Victus Plus is on the front and back of the Galaxy S24 FE, while the 9a has Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and polycarbonate on the back. The Pixel 9a is incredibly distinctive looking, and its originality is further enhanced. The FE has a rather drab look like all other Samsung phones from the A or S series.

The Pixel 9a is also categorized as IP68, which is the same as other high end phones in terms of dust and water resistance. So, their chances of surviving a submersion in water are also the same with the Galaxy S24 FE.

Which one is better:

The S24 FE’s glass back and better build quality make it feel more premium than the Pixel 9a’s plastic back.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Google Pixel 9a: Display

Google Pixel 9a :

Equipped with a 6.3-inch OLED display, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.​



Galaxy S24 FE:

It has a biger AMOLED display with 6.7 inches, and 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and better contrast.​

While the screens of the Pixel 9a and Galaxy S24 FE are bright and dazzling, Samsung’s device is larger and better for gaming and watching videos. It features a full HD+ display with large resolution, a Pixel Count well over 300 ppi, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,900 nits. The FE Gorilla Victus Plus glass is a good addition for increased scratch resistance. It features a 6.3in pOLED screen with same resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,700 nits. Gorilla Glass 3 is a tad out of date for the scratch protection on the display. Neither of these phones have LTPO panels that can change the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz to save battery life.

Which one is better:

The AMOLED display on the S24 FE offers better colors, contrast, and brightness, making it superior for media consumption.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Pixel 9a: Processor

Pixel 9a :

Powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, delivering efficient performance suitable for daily tasks and moderate gaming.

Galaxy S24 FE :

It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 2400e (4 nm) chipset with robust performance for multitasking and gaming.

The Galaxy S24 FE should easily outdo the Pixel 9a with its more powerful Exynos 2400e SoC. The Pixel 9a makes a strong return with a considerably bigger battery capacity of 5,100mAh compared to the Galaxy S24 FE’s 4,700mAh.

Which one is better:

Tensor G4 has delivered us a multi-core mobile processor that outperforms the Exynos 2400e in the areas of gaming, multitasking and raw power. The S24 FE is better overall for performance, but Pixel 9a is optimized for AI tasks.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Pixel 9a: Camera

Pixel 9a :

A dual camera setup of a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens, which is well known for its great image processing and low light photography.​

Galaxy S24 FE:

Triple camera system on Galaxy S24 FE consists of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens and 8MP telephoto lens for versatility of shooting in multitude of situations.

However, a third telescopic camera is included on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE back camera setup, which is much better than the 9a. The package includes a 50MP main camera with stabilization, a 12MP camera with autofocus for macro shots, and an 8MP camera with 3x optical zoom. The tiny sensor means that the latter is probably only going to work well in well lit areas. Google’s Super Res Zoom can even produce some very impressive images, even with digital zoom, but the Pixel 9a is missing a telephoto lens. The 9a has a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide.

Which one is better:

However, if photography is your priority, Pixel 9a is the better choice due to Google’s image processing and low light performance.

If you need versatility, then S24 FE comes with more camera options (including 3x telephoto zoom) and wins on versatility.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Pixel 9a: Battery Life

Google Pixel 9a :

Houses a 5,100mAh battery, ensuring extended usage, with support for wireless charging.

Galaxy S24 FE :

It packs with 4,700mAh battery for fast charging as well as wireless charging.​

The Pixel 9a's battery is a large 5,100mAh battery that will provide users reliable all day use without the need to keep charging frequently. Additionally, it also supports wireless charging if you’re a fan of charging devices wirelessly. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE has a smaller 4,700mAh battery that supports fast charging and wireless charging as well. Even if the S24 FE packs an additional telephoto camera and a more powerful processor, the Pixel 9a is great due to the fact that it has a larger battery capacity, so it’s more preferable for people who are into having a longer and more effective use for their daily smartphone needs.

Which one is better:

Pixel 9a lasts longer due to its larger 5,100mAh battery and Google's battery optimizations.

S24 FE charges faster (45W vs. Pixel's slower charging speeds).

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Pixel 9a: Software and Updates

Google Pixel 9a :

Ships with Android 15, offering a clean interface and timely updates directly from Google.​



Galaxy S24 FE:

It runs on Android 14 and Samsung’s One UI, has a feature packed user experience with various customization options.

Android 15 that comes preinstalled on the Google Pixel 9a is a clean and intuitive interface that focuses on simplicity and efficiency. It features new AI capabilities, and security updates, on top of a range of new features and enhancements with this latest operating system version. Fulfilling its commitment to Pixel fans, Google has locked in seven year support, including Pixel Drops and timely security patches, all right from Google so Pixel 9a users will have the most up-to-date Google experience. The long term support is an important point for those who wish to keep their devices up to date without all the stress of constant upgrades. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI, which is feature rich and has a lot of customization options. While the Galaxy S24 FE is a dense set of features, Google does have a gift up its sleeve: the Pixel 9a’s promise of longevity and updates by Google are a compelling argument for users who want to live on software updates and a less cluttered user experience.

Which one is better:

Pixel 9a gets longer software support (7 years) and faster updates straight from Google.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Pixel 9a: Colors

The Pixel 9a’s colors are Iris (purple), Peony (pink), Obsidian, and Porcelain. The Galaxy S24 FE also has pastel colors like mint, blue, grey, and graphite.

Totally depends on the choice, which one is better!

Final Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?

Buy Pixel 9a if you want:

Better software experience & longer updates

Top-notch photography with Google AI

Bigger battery for all-day use

More affordable price



Buy Galaxy S24 FE if you want:



Better performance for gaming & multitasking

Superior display quality (AMOLED, 120Hz)

Faster charging & premium design

More versatile camera setup (includes telephoto)

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.