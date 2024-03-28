Samsung Galaxy S25 Leaked Prototype Images

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be released next year as the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which the firm showcased in January. While the rumoured Galaxy S25 Ultra is still some months away, a source claims that Samsung is presently examining four prototypes of the device, each with minor design changes. The leaked picture claims that Samsung's next flagship phone will resemble the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung is testing these prototypes for its next top smartphone.

PandaFlash (X: @ReaSufyanWaleed) revealed a photograph of four smartphone designs in a post on X (previously Twitter). The source believes that Samsung is testing these prototypes for their next top smartphone, the rumoured Galaxy S25 Ultra. The four designs look identical, slightly different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Expected Features and Specifications

The prototype shows the phone with small bezels and a design similar to the current flagship model. However, the third and fourth images reveal a slimmer frame (the last with slightly rounded corners). The second image shows a phone with minimal bezels and a skinny frame. All four variations include what looks to be a S Pen near the bottom border on the left side.

It's worth noting that these leaked designs appeared many months before the Galaxy S25 Ultra's expected release. According to a recent source, Samsung plans to settle on the product specs and component suppliers for its flagship devices by the end of May, and we may expect to learn more about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's successors in the following months.

Samsung plans to equip all smartphones in next year's portfolio with Exynos chipsets.

Unlike this year's Galaxy S24 series, Samsung plans to equip all smartphones in next year's portfolio with Exynos chipsets. In January, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ with Exynos 2400 CPUs worldwide, while users in North America and China had access to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra ships with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU in all countries.