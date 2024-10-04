Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Leaked Dummy Hint at New Design

The three variants in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series—the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—are anticipated to launch officially in early 2025. The rumour of S25 Ultra leaks is intensifying; therefore, now is the ideal moment to expect Samsung's upcoming flagship. Although it's unlikely to happen for a few more months, alleged information regarding the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra model's design has already surfaced online. Amid these rumours, mockups of the phone have appeared online, providing us with a rough notion of its size. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is predicted to be taller and thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Teases a Stylish Look

In cooperation with Online Solitaire, tipster @xleaks7 released pictures and videos of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's aluminium fake unit. It is stated that the dummy unit is 162.82x77.65x8.25 mm in size. This suggests that the rumoured gadget is marginally slimmer, taller, and narrower than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The current model is 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm in size. The most recent leak supports tipster Ice Universe's assertions about the change.

The fake unit of the rumoured Galaxy S25 Ultra has narrow bezels and rounded corners. The top of the display features an earpiece speaker and a hole punched out for the front camera. Its rear panel looks to contain five circular cutouts for the camera array, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear design. In contrast to its predecessor's sharp corners, the dummy unit appears to have rounded corners.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Specifications

January 2025 is anticipated to see the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is rumoured to include up to 16GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 from Qualcomm, which is anticipated to be released this month. Support for the Galaxy AI features offered by the corporation is also anticipated. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to include four cameras on its back:

A 200-megapixel primary camera

A 50-megapixel sensor with a 5x optical zoom

A 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensor

This information has been leaked previously. It might have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W of charging.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to receive a 50MP ultrawide camera featuring a stronger F/1.9 aperture lens. This is a significant improvement compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 12MP ultrawide. It should result in a noticeable enhancement, particularly for up-close macro photos. Similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra, and S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery and allow rapid charging up to 45W. As for the Galaxy S25 Ultra cost, firm information has yet to be available. We can expect it to be in the same range, but some speculations point to a potential increase, primarily because of the cost of Qualcomm's chips. As the Galaxy S24 Ultra was priced at $1,299.99 when it was first released, it wouldn't be shocking if Samsung maintained that pricing.