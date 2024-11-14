Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What Makes the Smartphone So Expensive?

Advertisment

The essential Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra are the three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to launch in early January 2025. Samsung's Galaxy S series is renowned for its superior cameras, cutting-edge AI-powered features, and excellent performance. It's worthwhile to investigate whether the new lineup will provide a significant improvement over its predecessor as the launch approaches.

What are the Key Changes in the Galaxy S25 Series?

The Galaxy S25 series will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, promising a 20% performance boost over the previous generation. This upgrade will enhance overall speed and efficiency, particularly in gaming and multitasking scenarios.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to introduce a significant upgrade in its camera system. While it retains a 200MP primary sensor, the ultrawide camera is rumoured to upgrade from 12MP to 50MP, improving landscape photography capabilities. The telephoto lenses are also expected to see enhancements for better zoom functionality.

The series will maintain a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate but may include brightness and colour accuracy improvements, enhancing the viewing experience for users.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to adopt a slightly slimmer profile with rounded corners and a flat display design, moving away from the bulkier feel of the S24 Ultra while maintaining a premium titanium frame for durability.

New AI-driven features are expected to be integrated into One UI 7, enhancing user experience through more innovative functionalities.

Is the Price a con for the S25 lineup?

A major turnoff for potential buyers is the expected price increase for the S25 series over its predecessor. This can put off consumers on a tight budget, who might struggle to need help to defend the higher price for minor improvements. Advanced chipsets usually result in higher manufacturing costs and are frequently transferred to customers. The gadget is expected to upgrade its ultrawide camera from 12MP to 50MP while keeping its 200MP primary sensor. The total price strategy is impacted by the increased production costs brought on by these advancements in camera technology. According to rumours, the S25 Ultra will have a slightly bigger and brighter display, which could raise production and material prices. New device prices may also increase due to inflation and the IT sector's growing labour and material expenses. In the smartphone market, flagship devices are becoming more expensive, particularly when makers add more sophisticated features and technologies. Price hikes across new models may result from this tendency.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Launch Price: Approximately Rs.1,09,999 (for the base model).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra:

Expected Launch Price: Base Model (256GB) Approximately Rs.1,20,000 to Rs.1,24,999.

Higher Configurations (512GB and 1TB): Expected to range from Rs.1,30,000 to Rs.1,60,000 based on storage options.

Upgraded parts, better camera systems, better display technology, and general market trends toward premium pricing are all responsible for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's high price point. These elements pose questions regarding accessibility for customers who believe the value does not outweigh the price, even though they could result in a better gadget overall. Potential customers must carefully assess if the improvements fit their demands and budget as Samsung prepares for its January 2025 launch.