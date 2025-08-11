Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch: What to expect in January 2026?

The Samsung Galaxy S line has always been associated with the newest technologies and the best smartphone experiences, and up-and-coming Galaxy S26 line is likely to be no exception. Among the lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is already generating significant buzz, positioning itself as a powerhouse that builds on the prestigious Ultra heritage. According to leaks and speculation, S26 Ultra turns out to be a premium and strong product with several improvements compared to the previous model. Read further to know what to expect and the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Design and display



The largest rear camera redesign of the Galaxy S26 Ultra can be seen with a full redesign of the rear camera layout and it is seen that this will not be a floating lens design like before but a single camera island like that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The phone is slightly bigger and more slender than S25 ultra with the dimensions reaching approximately 162.8 x 77.6mm and a weight of just a little bit under 218 grams. It has a large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED screen with a buttery 144Hz refresh rate and Color-on-Emitter (CoE) depolarizer frame, to offer better colour accuracy and max brightness of about 3000 nits. It contains the third generation anti-reflective glass in its display with better visuals consuming less power.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Performance and battery



The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset (produced on a 3nm process), built to be exceptionally fast and more energy-efficient. It can pack up to 16GB of RAM and storage capacity of up to 1TB. Its price should be the same as that of the current model with just a little bit more battery capacity about 5500mAh compared to around 4000mAh on previous generation but with faster charging at 60W which is up form 45W on previous generation, and it can support wireless charging of 15W. The phone also has an increased vapor chamber cooling system to contain thermals when one is doing intensive tasks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Camera capabilities



Samsung is said to use a 200MP Sony sensor on the main camera in place of its own ISOCELL chip and it will be housed in a versatile quad-camera set-up. This features a 200MP main camera (with larger aperture to capture more light to take better low-light pictures), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 12MP tele photo zoom camera with 3x hybrid zoom. The front features a 12MP under-display camera. These are expected to provide clearer and more focused photos and features in mobile photography with the best zoom abilities.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Additional features and software

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will run on the latest One UI 8 based on Android 16, offering refined user experience and enhanced software support with reportedly up to seven years of updates. Connectivity options are Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC and an expanded array of security features, such as an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected that the design will have sophisticated colours like Titanium Black, Jade Green, and Titanium Silver Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Pricing and launch



The phone is projected to launch in January 2026, with Samsung still following a custom of launching its Galaxy S variety gadgets in the initial half of the year. The base model powered by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is rumoured to begin at a price of about Rs 1,59,990 in India wherein higher storage variants are most likely to cost premium over this configuration.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra promises to keep the Ultra series at the forefront of flagship smartphones, combining a stunning design overhaul, state-of-the-art display, powerful chipset, enhanced cameras, and faster charging. It will become one of the most powerful Android smartphones early next year 2026.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.