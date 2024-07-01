Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: New Smartphones, Watches, and Earbuds

Samsung is set to hold what promises to be its most significant launch event of the year on July 10 in Paris, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024. The tech giant is poised to unveil upgraded versions across its range of smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and a new smart ring.

Among the expected highlights are the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3, Galaxy Watch7, and the innovative Galaxy Ring.

Anticipated Product Launches at Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Galaxy Z Fold6

The centerpiece of the event is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold6. Building on its predecessor, the Z Fold6 is rumored to be lighter and slimmer, featuring a more rectangular design akin to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Leaked images suggest it will house the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Z Fold6 will sport a large cover display and an expansive foldable screen, maintaining dimensions similar to the Z Fold5. Stylus support will continue, but as with the previous model, it will require a special case, likely sold separately, rather than being integrated into the phone itself.

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Z Flip6 will be Samsung's latest clamshell foldable. It is expected to feature a distinctive cover display and leverage the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as the Z Fold6. Enhancements over the Z Flip5 may include new color options, a marginally larger battery, and upgraded camera optics.

Galaxy Buds3 Series

Samsung is also set to introduce the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, which are expected to draw inspiration from Apple’s AirPods. The Galaxy Buds3 will offer a budget-friendly option with a design reminiscent of the 3rd-Gen AirPods, while the Galaxy Buds3 Pro will cater to premium users, mirroring the design of the AirPods Pro. Features like active noise cancellation (ANC), improved battery life, HD audio, and multi-device pairing are anticipated, though detailed specifications remain under wraps.

Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra

The event will likely see the debut of two new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch7 Ultra. The Watch7 Ultra is expected to be Samsung’s most advanced model yet, featuring a titanium frame and a square form factor with a circular display. It may include a rotating bezel, similar to the Galaxy Watch6 Classic, adding to its premium build and functionality.

Galaxy Ring

Samsung’s long-teased Galaxy Ring is expected to make its official debut at the event. Positioned as a cutting-edge smart ring, it will likely incorporate various generative AI features. Specific details will be unveiled at the event, but it is anticipated to set a new standard in the smart ring market.

This event promises a slew of innovative products, reinforcing Samsung's commitment to leading the charge in mobile technology and wearable devices.