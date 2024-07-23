Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Might Be a Limited Edition

Samsung announced its new foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, showcasing the company's most recent advance in foldable technology. Still, there's more excitement ahead. According to recent rumours, there will soon be a Galaxy Z Fold 6 variation that goes by the codename "Q6A."

Advertisment

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra: May be available in two primary nations only

This model might launch in the upcoming months. Larger screens and a smaller profile are expected for this future version, improving the user experience even further. Should this version prove to be an "Ultra" model, it may also come with notable improvements to the camera. Furthermore, there are rumours that Samsung is testing software for a device with the model number "SM-F958N." Rumours are that the Q6A will only be available in two primary nations: South Korea and China. This indicates that Samsung may be deliberately focusing on these markets for the introduction of its next major foldable device.

In October, Samsung plans to launch a 10 mm Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim variant

Advertisment

According to sources, Samsung plans to launch a 10 mm Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim variant in October. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, which is expected to include the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, may also be introduced during this launch event. Furthermore, at the October event, Samsung may unveil its first-ever extended reality (XR) headset; a general release is scheduled for 2025.

Offering a limited-edition Fold 6 variation in these markets will let the business stand out from its international offerings and expand into nations with foldable device demand higher than in most other regions. Future Galaxy foldable phones should be considerably thinner, according to TM Roh, president and head of Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) division. He has given Samsung engineers the job of creating a fragile foldable smartphone to make it around the same thickness as the bar-style Galaxy S24, which folds down to 7.7 millimetres, per a report from KED Global.

Samsung's High Standards

Advertisment

Additionally, Samsung's MX division has set high standards for the weight of its forthcoming foldable smartphone, hoping to keep it under 239 grams. Samsung intends to improve the display size despite this emphasis on a lighter and more compact design; the upcoming foldable is expected to have an 8-inch screen when completely opened. This is a larger screen than the 7.6-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that is already available, indicating that Samsung is putting greater emphasis on providing a more immersive viewing experience without sacrificing portability. Samsung's new foldable may become the top option for a high-end gadget that combines convenience and functionality because of its larger display and lighter design.