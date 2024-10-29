Is Samsung expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold7 affordable variant?

Samsung is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with the anticipated release of the Galaxy Z Fold7 series, which will reportedly feature two distinct models. According to a GalaxyClub report, Samsung has internally designated three codenames for its upcoming foldable devices: “B7” for the Z Flip7, “Q7” for the Z Fold7, and a third, “Q7M,” which remains somewhat mysterious.

Advertisment

While linking the “Q7” designation to the Z-fold line is straightforward, the “M” attached to the Q7M model raises questions. Previously, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, released exclusively in South Korea, carried the “Q6A” codename. This consistency in coding conventions suggests that, if the Q7M were another Special Edition, it might have been labeled “Q7A” instead.

What could be the reason for two-fold models?

Some speculate that the Q7M model could represent Samsung’s efforts to develop a more budget-friendly foldable, a concept that’s been hinted at by industry insiders for some time. Over the past year, there have been discussions around Samsung expanding its foldable lineup with more affordable options. However, no concrete details have emerged to confirm such plans.

Advertisment

Alternatively, this new model could go in the opposite direction. The Q7M could represent an ultra-premium “Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra,” packed with high-end features and specs beyond the standard Z Fold7 model.

Given that Samsung recently clarified it has no immediate intentions to release a budget foldable in the Galaxy Z Fold lineup, an “Ultra” model could be the more probable direction. Still, these are only theories, and there’s always a chance this leak might not pan out as expected.