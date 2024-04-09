Samsung Launches Galaxy M15 with Android 14

The Samsung Galaxy M15 has been officially unveiled, marking Samsung's entry into the budget smartphone segment with its latest offering targeted at Indian consumers. This affordable handset from Samsung boasts an FHD+ display, offering crisp and immersive visuals while being powered by a MediaTek chipset to deliver reliable performance.

Advertisment

One of the standout features of the Samsung Galaxy M15 is its substantial 6000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the need for frequent recharging. Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, users can expect a seamless and intuitive user experience with access to a wide range of apps and features.

Feature Description Battery 6000mAh battery Operating System Runs on the Android 14 operating system RAM & Storage Options 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Pricing Rs 13,299 for the 4GB RAM variant, and Rs 14,799 for the 6GB RAM variant Color Options Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey colors Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset Display 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2340 pixel resolution and AMOLED technology Refresh Rate 90Hz refresh rate for fluid motion and responsiveness Connectivity Offers hybrid dual SIM support for seamless network switching Camera Equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and 13MP selfie camera

Top of Form

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy M15: Price and Availablity

In terms of pricing and availability, Samsung has introduced two variants of the Galaxy M15 smartphone: one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and another with 6GB of RAM and the same storage capacity. These variants are priced at Rs 13,299 and Rs 14,799 respectively, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Advertisment

The Samsung Galaxy M15 is available in three attractive color options: Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey, catering to different style preferences. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone online through platforms such as Amazon and Samsung India e-store.

Additionally, Samsung is sweetening the deal by offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, as well as a 25W travel adapter worth Rs 1699 at a discounted price of just Rs 299 when purchased alongside the smartphone.

With its compelling combination of features, competitive pricing, and attractive offers, the Samsung Galaxy M15 emerges as a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a reliable and feature-rich smartphone experience.

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy M15 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M15 boasts impressive specifications, making it a formidable contender in the smartphone arena. At its heart lies an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, seamlessly integrated with up to 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and responsive performance even during multitasking or demanding applications. Additionally, users can revel in the abundance of storage space, with the smartphone offering a generous 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to a staggering 1TB via a microSD card, accommodating vast libraries of media and files with ease.

Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, overlaid with Samsung's signature One UI 6, the Galaxy M15 promises a user-friendly interface and a plethora of customizable features to enhance the overall user experience. Its expansive 6.6-inch FHD+ display, boasting a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, captivates users with vivid visuals and crisp details, further amplified by the brilliance of AMOLED technology and a commendable 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluidity in motion and responsiveness to touch.

Advertisment

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy M15 offers versatility with hybrid dual SIM support, allowing users to seamlessly switch between personal and professional networks. On the photographic front, the smartphone leaves no stone unturned, featuring a sophisticated triple rear camera setup.

Camera Features

This impressive array comprises a high-resolution 50MP main sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide camera boasting an aperture of f/2.2, and a 2MP macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, facilitating stunningly detailed captures across a diverse range of scenarios. Meanwhile, selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of a 13MP front-facing camera, ensuring impeccable self-portraits and video calls.

Security and convenience are prioritized with the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, enabling swift and secure access to the device with just a touch. Powering the Galaxy M15 is a robust 6000mAh battery, ensuring ample endurance to keep up with the demands of modern-day usage. Furthermore, the device supports rapid charging technology, with 25W fast charging capabilities, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity for users on the go.