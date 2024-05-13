Samsung Limits AI Features for Older Galaxy Phones

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, the highly acclaimed Galaxy S21 series, are set to receive the eagerly anticipated One UI 6.1 update. With many fresh features and improvements designed to satisfy changing customer demands, this update promises to improve the user experience significantly. Moreover, with One UI 6.1, users can expect enhancements in performance, functionality, and customization options, ensuring a seamless and intuitive interface that empowers users to maximise their productivity and enjoyment. Along with the company's foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy S21 series is scheduled to receive the One UI 6.1 update. In contrast to more recent models from South Korean smartphone manufacturers, these three phones will only get support for the first two of the new Galaxy AI features. In the last several months, Samsung has begun releasing One UI 6.1, which supports up to ten AI-powered features, to phones from the Galaxy Z and S series.
Free access to Galaxy AI features will be offered through the end of 2025
Users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be able to utilise Circle to Search and Chat Assist, the company announced on Friday. The announcement from the firm also includes a footnote indicating that Galaxy AI features will be available "for free until the end of 2025"; this is the same message displayed on the company's website upon the debut of the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be able to utilise the Circle to Search feature, which is presently limited to Samsung and Google smartphones, with the One UI 6.1 upgrade. Without leaving the program they are using, users can use the navigation pill to bring up an overlay that allows them to draw on, scribble, or highlight a portion of the screen to do a visual lookup.
It is confirmed that Samsung will not bring its other Galaxy AI features to these older phones
All three phones will also get Chat Assist, an additional AI function that seamlessly translates incoming or outgoing messages to assist users in writing texts in many languages. According to Samsung, the capability is also made to function with other programs, so users won't need to launch a translation app to message another user. The company claims that Chat Assist can also be used to assist users in altering the tone of their communications. It is confirmed that Samsung will not be bringing its other Galaxy AI features to these older phones with its announcement that it will update the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Interpreter, Live Translation, Note Assistance, Transcript Assistance, Browsing Assistance, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, and AI-generated wallpaper are among the AI capabilities that will not be included in the upgrade. With the release of the One UI 6.1 upgrade, Samsung has once again demonstrated its dedication to providing consumers across the globe with cutting-edge innovations that will transform their mobile experience, even as it continues to push the limits of smartphone technology.