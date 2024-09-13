Samsung S24 Ultra Offer: Is This the Best S24 Ultra Deal Ever?

According to Samsung, the promotion starts today with a Rs.12,000 upgrade incentive and an instant 8,000 cashback. Additionally, customers have the choice of receiving Rs.12,000 in bank cashback or free 24-month EMI options. With its cutting-edge mobile AI technologies, the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) improves communication with features like Live Translate, which offers real-time text and speech translations while on the phone. Additionally, the gadget can translate conversations in real-time with a split-screen view and can operate messaging apps without Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Furthermore, the Samsung Keyboard has AI features that enable real-time translation of messages into 13 languages, including Hindi.

Samsung S24 Ultra: Offer Price

With an initial price of Rs.1,29,999, the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone is now available for Rs.1,09,999, thanks to a special limited-time pricing announced by Samsung. The offer starts today and comprises ₹8,000 in instant cashback and an extra Rs.12,000 upgrade bonus. Additionally, customers can choose to receive Rs.12,000 in bank cashback or take advantage of free 24-month EMI options.

Launch price: Rs 1,29,999

Limited period offer price: Rs 1,09,999

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Quad Tele System

With the ProVisual Engine installed, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Quad Tele System—which consists of a 50MP sensor and a 5x optical zoom lens—improves image-capturing performance. With enhanced digital zoom capabilities up to 100x, the gadget can zoom from 2x to 10x. Improved Nightography features guarantee excellent images and movies in dimly lit environments.

With a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and an efficient AI processing system driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the smartphone has an impressive 6.8-inch flat display. Its Corning Gorilla Armor improves viewing quality, which provides increased durability and less reflection. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a titanium frame for increased durability and is available in four colours: titanium grey, titanium violet, titanium black, and titanium yellow.

Samsung S24 Ultra: Note Assist Feature

The Samsung S24 Ultra smartphone has a feature called Note Assist that provides templates for taking notes and summaries created by AI. Transcript Assist summarises and transcribes voice recordings—even with numerous speakers—using artificial intelligence and speech-to-text technologies. Additionally, the smartphone may function without cellular data or Wi-Fi for messaging apps, offering live conversation translations with a split-screen view. Hindi is one of the 13 languages the Samsung Keyboard can translate messages into in real time thanks to artificial intelligence capabilities. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also has "Circle to Search" for Google. With features like Live Translate, which offers in-the-moment speech and text translations during phone calls, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers cutting-edge mobile AI capabilities that improve communication.