Samsung Teases Fans with S24 FE Support Page: Early Launch

The release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been anticipated in recent weeks due to the appearance of claimed benchmark scores online. Additionally, there have been rumours circulating that allude to several aspects of the smartphone, including its appearance, anticipated features, and available colour options. The phone's purported model number has already been discovered online on a support page on the Samsung France website, suggesting that it will soon be released. Notably, Samsung released the Galaxy S23 FE, the current Fan Edition model, in October 2023.

Although Samsung hasn't yet announced a release date, industry sources anticipate an early 2024 debut. As it prepares to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE presents a solid option for the regular S24 series for customers looking for a compromise between performance and price.

Samsung Support Page for Galaxy S24 FE

The model SM-S721B, also observed in the purported Geekbench leaks of the smartphone, is associated with the purported support website for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The page states that the rumoured smartphone would support twin SIM cards but offers no other information. This discovery expands on several leaks that have appeared in recent weeks and on reported renders that show off its alleged appearance.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Expected)

Screen

There are rumours that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will have a 6.65-inch screen. Its possible measurements are 162 x 77.3 x 8 mm.

Storage

It is unknown if the company's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC with 8GB of RAM, which is what its purported Geekbench ranking says, will be exclusive to certain areas like India and Europe. Upcoming Samsung smartphones may have 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacities.

Camera

The Galaxy S24 FE's rear triple camera configuration, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, is depicted in renders. Five colorways—black, grey, light blue, light green, and yellow—may be available at launch. Its design looks the same as that of the base Samsung Galaxy S24, with the SIM tray slot and USB Type-C connector positioned at the bottom and the power and volume keys on the right side.

Battery

It might have a 4,500mAh battery to power it. While the Galaxy S24 FE's release date is undetermined, rumours indicate a potential October debut. If verified, this would carry on the success of its predecessor, which debuted in the same month the previous year.