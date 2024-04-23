Samsung to Replace Phones with Green Line Defect for Free

Samsung has taken a proactive step in addressing the green line issue plaguing select Galaxy S series smartphone users in India by offering free screen replacement services. This problem, a display anomaly, has prompted the tech giant to extend a one-time free screen replacement offer to affected users of certain models from the Galaxy S20 series, Note 20 series, S21 series, and S22 Ultra smartphones.

As reported by Android Authority, this initiative mandates that eligible devices must have been purchased within the last three years, with the offer valid only until April 30, 2024. Users encountering issues with their Samsung smartphone screens, specifically those owning select models, can schedule an appointment at their nearest Samsung service center, where their devices will undergo complimentary repairs.

Eligible Devices Additional Benefits Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra A new battery is included with the repair Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra A new battery is included with the repair Galaxy S21 (SM-G991B) A new battery is included with the repair Galaxy S21+ (SM-G996B) A new battery is included with the repair Galaxy S21 Ultra (SM-G998B) A new battery is included with the repair Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908E) A new battery is included with the repair

To qualify for the free screen replacement program, smartphones must show no signs of physical or water damage. Additionally, Samsung is providing a new battery with each repair. If you own any of the aforementioned Galaxy S series devices experiencing the green line issue, it's advisable to avail of this service before the month's end to rectify the problem.

Notably, OnePlus has also introduced a similar program for users affected by the green line issue, offering either free screen replacement or, in cases where spare parts are unavailable, a cash voucher that can be used toward upgrading to a new OnePlus smartphone.

Furthermore, WhatsApp chat screenshots shared by Tarun Vats with Samsung Support on X suggest that the company is extending the free screen replacement offer even to users whose warranty has expired. This offer applies to select phones experiencing the green line display fault, including the Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy S21 series (excluding FE), and Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908E).

How long this issue has been affecting users?

The persistence of the green line issue since last year has left users speculating on its root cause. While some attribute it to software glitches, others point to potential hardware defects or intense usage as possible culprits. Regardless of the underlying cause, Samsung's proactive approach in offering free screen replacement services demonstrates its commitment to customer satisfaction and product quality assurance.