Samsung Z Fold 6 SE: CreaseFree Foldable expected launch on 21 October

Samsung has announced that it will conduct an event on 21 October to debut a new Galaxy smartphone. Although the firm has not revealed which smartphone it would be, speculation leads to the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, an upgraded version of Samsung's current foldable flagship, which debuted in August. Samsung recently released a new video teaser, which we believe hints at the nearing release of the long-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE. The video depicts a person carrying an envelope through a hallway before revealing a tablet-sized gadget with the words "You're Invited" on the screen; we believe this device is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, formerly known as the Galaxy Z Fold Slim.

Advertisment

Samsung Z Fold 6 SE: A slimmer version of the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Z Fold 6 SE's key selling feature will likely be its design, with early speculations referring to it as a slimmer version of the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6. We've seen estimates for folded thickness ranging from 7.7mm to 11.5mm, while the most recent rumour from GSMArena suggests a remarkable unfolded thickness of 4.9mm. More recently, we've heard that the Z Fold 6 SE would have a less obvious crease down the middle of the inner display, addressing one of our last remaining concerns with Samsung's Z Fold smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition

Advertisment

Renowned tipster Evan Blass had previously posted what appeared to be official renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The phone has a gold rose frame with a textured finish, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Crafted Black edition. The camera island is rectangular, rather than the pill-shaped design of the current foldable. While it is unclear from the photograph, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will feature an upgraded hinge for a less apparent wrinkle on the display. According to reports, the cameras would use superior sensors and algorithms for improved photography, although details remain unclear.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could include an 8-inch primary display instead of the ordinary model's 7.6-inch panel. The outside display will also increase to 6.5 inches from 6.3 inches on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung could upgrade the hardware on the next Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, but it may still use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Next year's fold could include the successor Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition was first rumoured to be in development in January.

Advertisment

However, some industry insiders then said Samsung may have killed the project. Then, a few days ago, a post showing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition listed on a South Korean retailer began circulating on the internet, hinting at its release, which Samsung has now confirmed. According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be available only in Korea. However, Samsung may release it as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra in other regions.