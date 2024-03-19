Smartphones Powered by New Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 on the Horizon

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset on Monday, 18 March. It is claimed to be a less expensive version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which has been widely employed in flagship-level smartphones since its debut last year. Following the release of the latest AI-powered Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, various manufacturers have confirmed the 4nm octa-core chipset for some of their future models. Here are all the phones confirmed to receive the latest SoC.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC: Upcoming Smartphones

iQoo Z9 Turbo

In another Weibo post, iQoo announced that the iQoo Z9 series, expected to ship in China in April, will include the freshly released Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. The company did not specify which models will be launched in this range. The basic iQoo Z9 5G was introduced in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. As a result, it is claimed that a model known as the iQoo Z9 Turbo, identified in previous web leaks, may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The Turbo model is believed to feature a 1.5K display and a 6,000mAh battery.

Motorola X50 Ultra

In a Weibo post, Motorola announced that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC will power the next Moto X50 Ultra. The business teased this product as an "AI Mobile Phone." This model is expected to be launched outside of China as the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in select worldwide regions, including India. In the United States, the phone may be known as the Motorola Edge+ (2024).

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to be released in India with a curved 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution 144Hz display with 2,000nits peak brightness, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera, and three colour options.

Redmi Note 13 Turbo

Redmi announced in a Weibo post that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC will power an upcoming mid-range smartphone. The manufacturer has not revealed the model's name but has teased it with the tag "Redmi New Series" (translated from Chinese). It is thought to be the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, which has been leaked online. This model is expected to be released outside of China under Poco F6.

The Redmi Note 13 Turbo is expected to run Android 14's HyperOS. It is believed to have a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and 80W wired fast charging capabilities.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

Xiaomi also revealed in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro will be available globally with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The model will also have the company's HyperOS user interface. Xiaomi has not provided any further facts regarding the handset.

However, a Xiaomi model with the model number 24053PY09I was discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. This handset is expected to be released in India under the name Xiaomi 14 Lite and in China as the Xiaomi Civi 4. The company has yet to confirm both of these models.