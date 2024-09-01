Specs for Smartphone (Moto G24)

New Update
Model Name
Moto G24
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 74.5 x 8 mm (6.44 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 537 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.56 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Platform
|OS
|Android 14
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM,eMMC 5.1
|Camera
|Primary
|50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Secondary
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1.12µm
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared port
|No
|Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|Additional Features
|Battery
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Battery life
|Talk time
|Video Playback
|Misc
|Colors
|Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, Pink Lavender
|Price
|INR
|7999
