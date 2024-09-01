Subscribe

smartphones

Specs for Smartphone (Moto G24)

Here is the full spec sheet for Moto G24.

PCQ Bureau
Moto G24 Power

Model Name

 

Moto G24
Network    
  Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body    
  Dimensions 163.5 x 74.5 x 8 mm (6.44 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
  Weight 181 g (6.38 oz)
  SIM Dual SIM
Display    
  Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 537 nits (peak)
  Size 6.56 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
  Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
  Multitouch Yes
  Protection  
Platform    
  OS Android 14
  Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm)
  CPU Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
  GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory    
  Card slot microSDXC
  Internal 128GB 4GB RAM,eMMC 5.1
Camera    
  Primary 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
  Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
  Video 1080p@30fps
  Secondary 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1.12µm
Sound    
  Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
  Loudspeaker Yes
  3.5mm jack Yes
Comms    
  WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
  Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
  GPS GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS
  NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
  Infrared port No
  Radio  
  USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features    
  Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
  Browser HTML5
  Java No
Additional Features    
     
     
Battery   5000 mAh, non-removable
Battery life Talk time  
  Video Playback  
     
Misc    
  Colors Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, Pink Lavender
     
Price INR 7999
     
Tests    
  Camera  
  Loudspeaker  
  Audio quality  
     
  Antutu  
  Vellamo  
  Quadrant  
  3DMark
