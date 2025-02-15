Tecno Camon 40 Series features Leaked, expected to launch soon

Tecno Camon 40 series will go official in some global markets shortly, reportedly. The phones in the series had appeared on some certification websites previously. The series is said to feature base, Pro, and Premier models. Some of the rumored features, colour options, and designs of the rumored smartphones have now leaked online.

Tecno Camon 40 Series India launch Timeline

The rumored launch date of the series, along with its probable India launch timeline has also been rumored. The series is said to replace the Tecno Camon 30 series and the Tecno Camon 40 series will be launched on March 4, 2025, at the MWC, a Passionategeekz reported. The phones are likely to go official in India later this year in May.

Tecno Camon 40 Series Key Features (Expected)

The series is said to feature a base Tecno Camon 40, a Camon 40 Pro 4G, Camon 40 Pro 5G, and a Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G model. The phones are said to be available in Emerald Lake Green and Galaxy Black colors. The vanilla and Pro models will have a third Glacier White colour, while the base Camon 40 model will be available in a fourth Emerald Glow Green colour, the report added.

The Tecno Camon 40 Pro and the vanilla models will both have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, while the Premier model will have a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen, the report further adds. The Tecno Camon 40 4G and Tecno Camon 40 Pro 4G phones will have a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 5G Pro and Premier phones will have support for a 144Hz refresh rate, the report further adds.

The vanilla phone is said to have a flat-screen, while the Pro and Premier phones will have curved and quad-curved screens, respectively.

Performance Specifications

The Tecno Camon 40 4G and Camon 40 Pro 4G phones are said to be driven by MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipsets and 8GB RAM. They are said to be capable of supporting an extra 8GB of virtual RAM.

Alternatively, the Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G and Camon 40 Premier 5G phones are said to have 12GB RAM, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate and Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI SoCs, respectively. They are said to support further expansion of 12GB of virtual RAM as well. The four phones are said to be driven by onboard storage of 256GB.

Tecno Camon 40 Series Camera Details

The Tecno Camon 40 Pro phones and the vanilla Camon 40 phone are said to have a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G, however, is said to have a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom support and the same main sensor.

All the phones are said to have dual flash. The base phone is said to have a 32-megapixel front camera, while the Pro and Premier phones are said to have 50-megapixel front cameras.

The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G will have a 5,100mAh battery, while the base and Pro phones will have 5,200mAh batteries. All the phones are said to have 45W wired fast charging.