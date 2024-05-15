Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Leaks Reveal Key Features

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G has been making the rounds among rumours lately. Recently, some certification sites that suggested some of the phone's primary specifications surfaced for the alleged device. Additionally, it has been observed on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), implying that an Indian launch is close. A tipster has leaked live photos of the rumoured Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G and offered some details about its anticipated launch date, pricing, and features before any official announcements are made.

In a post on Passionategeekz, tipster Paras Guglani revealed real photos of the speculated Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G. The phone is pictured in green, and its appearance seems based on the 4G model that was revealed in December 2023.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G: Price

The source claims that the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G will go on sale in June in both international and Indian markets. It is expected to go on sale nationwide with a base model costing between Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 16,000 with an 8GB + 256GB combination. The phone is also rumoured to feature magic skin and have three colour options.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications

The phone sports a squarish rear camera module with a golden border, as shown in the photographs released in the allegation. Three cameras and an LED flash unit are in the module, positioned in the upper left corner. There are power and volume buttons on the right edge of the golden-finished central frame.

According to the rumour, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G will probably have a 6.78 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels. The phone is rumoured to have a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2megapixel depth sensor, and it may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a Mali-G57 GPU. The front camera will probably include a 32-megapixel sensor. According to reports, the phone would have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

Notably, a recent source claimed to have seen the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G—model number KJ8—on Google Play Console. According to the listing, the phone may include a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.