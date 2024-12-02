Tecno Phantom V2 Flip & Fold, launching in India on December 6

Tecno is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Phantom V2 series in India on December 6. The lineup will introduce two innovative foldable smartphones: the Phantom V2 Flip and the Phantom V2 Fold, both designed to offer cutting-edge features and premium performance.

Exclusive Availability on Amazon

In preparation for the launch, an Amazon microsite dedicated to the Tecno Phantom V2 series has gone live, indicating that the devices will be exclusively available for purchase on the platform. This strategic partnership highlights Tecno's focus on reaching a wide audience through one of India’s largest e-commerce platforms.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold (Big Display)

The Phantom V2 Fold boasts an expansive 7.85-inch main display, complemented by a 6.42-inch cover screen, offering users a seamless multitasking and viewing experience. Despite its large screen real estate, the device remains impressively slim at just 6.1mm when unfolded and weighs only 249 grams.

Under the hood, the Fold is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, ensuring top-tier performance for demanding applications. It houses a 5,750mAh battery, which supports 70W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, making it a powerhouse for users who are always on the go.

The phone’s camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and dual 32MP front-facing cameras—one for the inner display and one for the cover screen. With a price tag expected to be under Rs 1,00,000, the Phantom V2 Fold aims to offer premium features at a competitive price.

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip with AI

The Phantom V2 Flip, on the other hand, focuses on delivering a compact and stylish design packed with advanced AI capabilities. It includes features like AI Image Cutout, Magic Removal, and Ella AI Writing, which enhance productivity and creativity. While full specifications for the Flip are yet to be revealed, it is expected to cater to users who value portability and innovation.

With the Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip, Tecno is positioning itself as a serious contender in the foldable smartphone market, combining innovative designs, powerful hardware, and AI-driven features. These devices are set to provide a strong challenge to established players while catering to India’s growing demand for cutting-edge mobile technology.

