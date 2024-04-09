The New Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

Samsung released the Galaxy M55 5G in India on Monday, 8 April, with the Galaxy M15 5G. The phones were first launched in a few worldwide regions earlier this year. They replace the Galaxy M54 5G and Galaxy M14 5G, respectively. An eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor powers the Galaxy M55 5G. It is available in three RAM + storage combinations and two colour variants. The Galaxy M55 5G phone has a triple back camera setup, enabling rapid wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Price in India and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G's base model (8GB + 128GB) costs Rs. 26,999 in India, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. The Galaxy M55 5G phone is available nationwide through Amazon and the Samsung India website. It is available in two colours: denim black and light green.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M55 is a mid-range smartphone with excellent performance for an inexpensive price. It features a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU handles daily chores and even light gaming. The camera system is also impressive, with a 50MP primary sensor on the rear for breathtaking images and ultra-wide and telephoto sensors for more versatility. A huge 5000mAh battery with rapid charging capabilities will keep you going all day. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC powers up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes with the Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will offer four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

The M55 is available in two configurations, starting at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage edition, making it an appealing alternative for budget-conscious customers searching for a feature-rich phone.