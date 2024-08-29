The Ultimate Guide to the Upcoming iPhone 16 series

The iPhone 16 series and new Apple Watches and AirPods are set to be unveiled during Apple's "It's Glowtime" event on 9 September 2024. The event is scheduled to take place in Apple Park's Steve Jobs Theatre and will be broadcast live online.

Recent leaks indicate that the upcoming iPhone 17 models are anticipated to have more RAM than the iPhone 16 models, marking a notable improvement in performance and multitasking skills. Though the iPhone 16 announcement event is still a few weeks away, online rumours regarding the flagships of 2025 have already begun to surface. According to a recent report, the forthcoming iPhone 16 models won't have as much RAM as the iPhone 17. Apple added 6GB of RAM to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus last year. 8GB of RAM was pre-installed on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

What changes to expect in iPhone 16?

According to leaks and rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to include two significant camera enhancements. A tip from TechRadar claims that the resolution of the iPhone 16 Pro ultrawide camera sensor would be increased from 12MP to 48MP. Furthermore, the ultrawide camera sensor size can grow to a 1/2.6-inch size.

The iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 are the four latest versions.

More effective computational photography and a new capture button are two examples of improved camera functionality.

Strong emphasis on the HomeKit and Siri features of Apple Intelligence.

Potentially fresh hues and design components.

What is iPhone version 16?

The Lock Screen has been revamped in iOS 16 with additional customisation options and widgets for quick access to information. To exclude distracting content from apps, utilise Focus filters and link your Lock Screen to a Focus. Significant Message changes allow you to retract or alter a recently sent message.

In India, how much will the iPhone 16 cost in 2024?

As to the reports, the beginning pricing for the series will be roughly Rs 67,000, or $799, for the iPhone 16. The anticipated prices for the iPhone 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and Pro Max are $899 (about Rs. 75,500), $1,099 (approximately Rs. 92,300), and $1,199 (approximately Rs. 1,00,700), in that order.

Which nation produced the iPhone 16?

Apple announced it would start constructing its iPhone 16 Pro models in India. This is a significant step for Apple's manufacturing strategy as it will be the first time the tech giant produces iPhones from its Pro series outside of China.

Will the iPhone 16 be worth the purchase?

Although no significant improvements are suggested by the rumours around the iPhone 16's specs or camera, the development of Apple Intelligence suggests that these phones may be worth waiting for.

How much does the iPhone 17 cost in India?

For tech-savvy people, the Apple iPhone 17 is a terrific option, with a price tag of approximately INR 81,990 in India.

iPhone 17: To Have a 12-GB RAM

The rumoured iPhone 17 models of the following year will have 12GB of RAM, as opposed to the 8GB of RAM anticipated for the upcoming iPhone 16 models. The 2025 iPhone models would be better equipped to meet Apple Intelligence's requirements if the onboard memory was increased. However, the tipster needs to clarify if this RAM upgrade would be included in all iPhone 17 models. While the Pro version of the iPhone has 8GB of RAM onboard, the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus only have 6GB. Apple Intelligence capabilities can currently be used with the iPhone 15 Pro models.

All iPhone 16 series handsets are expected to come equipped with 8GB of RAM. It is also reported that the iPhone SE 4, scheduled to be released in the spring, would include 8GB of RAM. According to expert Jeff Pu, Apple plans to boost the RAM in the iPhone 17 Pro models for the upcoming year. According to Pu, the ordinary iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim (which replaces the Plus edition) will continue to use an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to receive an A19 Pro chip coupled with 12GB RAM.

Following the debut of the iPhone 16 series, further rumours regarding the next iPhone 17 series are likely to appear online. On 9 September, Apple will unveil the new iPhone models during its "It's Glowtime" event. The company is anticipated to reveal new AirPods, Apple Watch, and the latest phones.