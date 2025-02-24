Turning off haptic feedback can help extend battery life. Whether or not to disable haptic feedback is a matter of choice. Disabling it can be somewhat helpful if battery conservation is a priority, particularly if you are without a charger for extended periods of time. It prevents the phone's vibration motor from drawing power when typing or getting notifications. The battery savings are typically minimal, though. For instance, depending on how frequently the phone is used, turning off haptic feedback could prolong its 10-hour battery life by just a few minutes to an hour. Yes it makes that much of a difference. Nonetheless, a lot of people like the mild vibrations because they improve the responsiveness of notifications and typing. Even though haptic feedback marginally reduces battery life, you may decide to keep it on if you find it helpful for accuracy or convenience. Those who text or play games frequently may benefit from this a little more. Casual users might not notice the difference but it does make a difference. Read further to know more about Tips to Extend Your iPhone's Battery Life.
Tips to Extend Your iPhone's Battery Life
The user interface of your iPhone has slick and entertaining animations, such as the colorful burst when you activate Siri with Apple Intelligence or the seamless transitions when you open and close apps. Although these visual enhancements give your gadget a more lively feel, they might also deplete its battery.
You can activate the Reduce Motion feature if you like more subdued animations across iOS. To make your iPhone more battery-friendly, just go to Settings > Accessibility > Motion and turn on Reduce Motion.
The iPhone keyboard now has "haptic feedback" in iOS 16. This makes each key vibrate while you text. With this function, typing is more engaging than with the typical click-clack noises. Though the precise effect on energy consumption isn't stated, Apple does mention that it "may affect the battery life of your iPhone." Disabling this option is a smart idea if you want to save battery life. Fortunately, the default setting does not activate haptic feedback. Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback, then toggle off Haptic to disable it if you have it enabled.
Because they keep apps running in the background to retrieve and update data, such as weather or sports scores, widgets on your iPhone's lock screen can be a power drain. Even when you're not actively utilizing the apps, their continuous background activity consumes power.
Avoiding widgets on both your home screen and lock screen is the easiest way to conserve battery life on iOS 18. By pressing down on your current lock screen and sliding to select a different one, you may quickly switch to a lock screen profile without widgets. As an alternative, you can press and hold your lock screen, select Customize, choose Lock Screen, and then hit the "—" button to remove each widget from your current lock screen.
