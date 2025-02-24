Turning off haptic feedback can help extend battery life. Whether or not to disable haptic feedback is a matter of choice. Disabling it can be somewhat helpful if battery conservation is a priority, particularly if you are without a charger for extended periods of time. It prevents the phone's vibration motor from drawing power when typing or getting notifications. The battery savings are typically minimal, though. For instance, depending on how frequently the phone is used, turning off haptic feedback could prolong its 10-hour battery life by just a few minutes to an hour. Yes it makes that much of a difference. Nonetheless, a lot of people like the mild vibrations because they improve the responsiveness of notifications and typing. Even though haptic feedback marginally reduces battery life, you may decide to keep it on if you find it helpful for accuracy or convenience. Those who text or play games frequently may benefit from this a little more. Casual users might not notice the difference but it does make a difference. Read further to know more about Tips to Extend Your iPhone's Battery Life.