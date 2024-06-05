Top 10 5G Mobiles Under Rs. 15000 in 2024

The rise of 5G technology has ushered in an era of faster connectivity, enhanced performance, and better user experiences. For those on a budget, there are numerous affordable options to enjoy 5G benefits without compromising on quality. Here, we explore the top 10 5G mobiles under INR 15000, offering detailed insights and comparisons to guide your choice.

1. iQOO Z9x

Price: ₹12,999

Key Features:

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Octa-core (2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 6.72 inches, FHD+ LCD, 120Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear, 8 MP Front

Battery: 6000 mAh, Flash Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v14

USB Type-C Port

The iQOO Z9x offers an impressive performance with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, suitable for multitasking and gaming. The 120Hz display ensures smooth visuals, while the 6000 mAh battery provides long-lasting usage. This phone is a great all-rounder for those seeking value for money.

2. Moto G64

Price: ₹14,380

Key Features:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025, Octa-core (2.5 GHz + 2 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 6.5 inches, FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP Dual Rear, 16 MP Front

Battery: 6000 mAh, Turbo Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v14

USB Type-C Port

The Moto G64 stands out with its powerful Dimensity 7025 processor and 8 GB RAM, making it ideal for heavy users. Its dual-camera system and large battery with Turbo Charging offer a balanced mix of performance and longevity. This phone is perfect for those who need robust performance and extended battery life.

3. vivo T3x

Price: ₹13,499

Key Features:

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Octa-core (2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 6.72 inches, FHD+ LCD, 120Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear, 8 MP Front

Battery: 6000 mAh, Flash Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v14

USB Type-C Port

The vivo T3x offers a robust performance with its Snapdragon processor and a high-refresh-rate display. The large battery ensures prolonged usage, and the dual-camera setup provides decent photography capabilities. This phone is suitable for users looking for a balanced and reliable device.

4. Samsung Galaxy M34

Price: ₹12,999

Key Features:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280, Octa-core (2.4 GHz + 2 GHz)

RAM: 6 GB

Display: 6.5 inches, FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear, 13 MP Front

Battery: 6000 mAh, Fast Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v13, upgradable to v14

USB Type-C Port

The Samsung Galaxy M34 excels with its Super AMOLED display, providing vibrant and crisp visuals. The Exynos processor and 6 GB RAM ensure smooth performance, while the versatile camera setup caters to various photography needs. This phone is ideal for users who prioritize display quality and camera performance.

5. Samsung Galaxy F15

Price: ₹11,999

Key Features:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus, Octa-core (2.2 GHz + 2 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 6.5 inches, FHD+ Super AMOLED, 90Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear, 13 MP Front

Battery: 6000 mAh, Fast Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v14

USB Type-C Port

The Samsung Galaxy F15 offers a balanced performance with its Dimensity processor and Super AMOLED display. The triple-camera system adds versatility, and the 6000 mAh battery ensures long usage periods. This phone is great for users who want a good display and reliable performance at an affordable price.

6. Samsung Galaxy F34

Price: ₹13,755

Key Features:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280, Octa-core (2.4 GHz + 2 GHz)

RAM: 6 GB

Display: 6.5 inches, FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear, 13 MP Front

Battery: 6000 mAh, Fast Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v13, upgradable to v14

USB Type-C Port

The Samsung Galaxy F34 combines a high-quality Super AMOLED display with a powerful Exynos processor. Its triple-camera setup and large battery with fast charging make it a versatile and reliable choice. This phone is ideal for users who want a premium display and strong performance.

7. Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G

Price: ₹11,999

Key Features:

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, Octa-core (2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 6.79 inches, FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear, 8 MP Front

Battery: 5000 mAh, Fast Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v13

USB Type-C Port

The Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G offers a large display with a 90Hz refresh rate, suitable for media consumption and gaming. Its Snapdragon processor ensures decent performance, and the 5000 mAh battery provides good battery life. This phone is an excellent choice for budget-conscious users seeking a large display and reliable performance.

8. realme Narzo 70x 5G

Price: ₹12,318

Key Features:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus, Octa-core (2.2 GHz + 2 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 6.72 inches, FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear, 8 MP Front

Battery: 5000 mAh, Super VOOC Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v14

USB Type-C Port

The realme Narzo 70x 5G features a 120Hz display and a Dimensity processor, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia. The dual-camera setup and 5000 mAh battery with fast charging provide good value. This phone is suitable for users looking for performance and fast charging capabilities in a budget package.

9. realme 12x

Price: ₹13,999

Key Features:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus, Octa-core (2.2 GHz + 2 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 6.72 inches, FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear, 8 MP Front

Battery: 5000 mAh, Super VOOC Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v14

USB Type-C Port

The realme 12x offers a powerful performance with its Dimensity processor and a smooth 120Hz display. The dual-camera system and Super VOOC Charging enhance its appeal. This phone is an excellent choice for users who need a fast and responsive device for gaming and everyday tasks.



10. Samsung Galaxy M14

Price: ₹11,490

Key Features:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1330, Octa-core (2.4 GHz + 2 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 6.6 inches, FHD+ PLS LCD, 90Hz

Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear, 13 MP Front

Battery: 6000 mAh, Fast Charging

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android v13

USB Type-C Port

The Samsung Galaxy M14 offers a reliable Exynos processor and a large 6000 mAh battery. Its triple-camera system provides good versatility, and the 90Hz display ensures smooth visuals. This phone is an excellent option for budget users seeking a robust and feature-rich device.

Conclusion

Best Overall Performance: Moto G64

Best Camera: Samsung Galaxy M34

Best Battery: iQOO Z9x

Best Display Quality: Samsung Galaxy M34

Choosing the right 5G mobile under INR 15000 depends on your specific needs, whether it's performance, display quality, camera capabilities, or battery life. The iQOO Z9x, Moto G64, and Samsung Galaxy M34 are standout choices for their balanced performance and features. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and realme Narzo 70x 5G offer excellent value with their impressive displays and fast charging capabilities.