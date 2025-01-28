Top 5 Alternatives to Samsung Fold Phones: Pixel 9 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and More

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series has created a buzz in the smartphone market. Samsung has a lot of premium phones and Samsung fold phones are leading the smartphone market. But there are foldable smartphones in the market that are strong contenders of Samsung fold phones. From Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Motorola Razr Plus (2024), there are more in the list that are good alternatives for Samsung fold phones. We have curated a list of Top 5 Alternatives to Samsung Fold Phones for you. Read further to know the features and capabilities of all the phones in the list.

Advertisment

Top 5 Alternatives to Samsung Fold Phones

Advertisment

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Samsung's folding phones, especially the Galaxy Z Fold series, are effectively replaced by the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has two screens. It has a 6.3-inch OLED cover display. When expanded, it becomes an 8-inch primary display. It comes with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels. It has 16GB of RAM. The latest Tensor G4 processor gives the Pixel 9 Pro Fold good speed and efficiency. It helps with smooth multitasking. It also has improved AI-driven features like real-time call notes and image processing. With Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and an IPX8 grade for water resistance, the smartphone is made to last and can handle daily obstacles. Everyone requires a phone that can handle daily challenges! It is a perfect choice for photography enthusiasts. The best part is that it has an amazing camera system. It also features a triple rear camera configuration with improved ultra-wide capabilities. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, in contrast to Samsung's products, focuses on AI-driven capabilities like improved photo processing and real-time call notes, delivering special benefits that appeal to regular customers. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a strong competitor in the market for foldable smartphones thanks to its tiny profile, sturdy construction, and creative software integration.

Advertisment

Why It's an Alternative: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a good option for people who value camera performance. It is a good phone that emphasizes photography and AI features.

Extraordinary Feature: S-Class Camera System – This phone is one of the best folding solutions for photography fans. It has AI-driven camera functionalities that improve photography.

Razr Plus from Motorola (2024)

Advertisment

The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is a fusion of design, innovation, and usefulness. It is a strong contender to replace Samsung's foldable phones. Yes! You read that right. The Galaxy Z Flip series can give a tough competition to Samsung Foldable phones. The Razr Plus's 4.0-inch exterior display and 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display enhance convenience for fast tasks. It enables users to engage with apps and notifications without fully unfolding the device. That is such a cool feature. It has a 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. It offers strong performance appropriate for demanding apps and multitasking. The wide cover display is one of its best characteristics. It allows a lively user interface with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. This makes interactions rapid and fluid. The Razr Plus's small form is a great option for those customers who want a fashionable, clamshell device. It can fit in their pockets, in contrast to Samsung's products, which usually have larger internal displays.

Why It's an Alternative: The Motorola Razr Plus is for people who like small phones. This phone is a fusion of nostalgia with contemporary technology. It provides a fashionable flip phone experience.

Extraordinary Feature: Highly Customizable Outer Display: Its 3.6-inch cover screen improves usefulness and convenience. It enables users to view apps and notifications without unfolding the device.

Advertisment

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open is another good alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. It is for users who prefer a sleek and lightweight body and look for performance. It has a 6.3-inch cover display and 8-inch main display. The OnePlus Open is a great foldable phone that will impress users with its versatility. Therefore, challenging the functionality of Samsung's foldables. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It offers power to keep your apps running well, be it multitasking or simply handling demanding applications. In addition, one of its main features is an ultra-thin profile that when unfolded is as narrow as 4mm. It is one of the most slender foldable smartphones in the market. Especially when compared with the chunky designs of several other foldable phones along with particularly Samsung's devices. This phone’s camera offers high-quality photography as well. It is great for various conditions, integrating advanced camera capabilities enhanced by the software tuning of Hasselblad. Therefore, this device has a lightweight design, powerful specifications, and innovative features. The OnePlus Open is a correct alternative to foldables from Samsung. Considering when portability and aesthetics rank as an important parameter for users.

Advertisment

Why It's an Alternative: The OnePlus Open is a tough competitor in the foldable market. It gives superior performance and high-end build quality.

Extraordinary Feature: Ultra-Premium Build Quality – The OnePlus Open gives a comfortable user experience. It is similar to traditional smartphones. It has a sturdy design and familiar cover display aspect ratio.

Advertisment

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a compelling substitute for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and is more suited for those looking for foldable smartphones with cutting-edge capabilities. Together with a 6.53-inch outside display that supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz, it has a gorgeous 8.03-inch primary inner display with 2480 x 2200 pixels and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, providing vivid images and an engaging viewing experience. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is perfect for productivity and entertainment because it has 16GB of RAM and the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which guarantee responsiveness and seamless multitasking. Its notable feature is its 100W wired charging capacity, which greatly improves usage for customers who are constantly on the go by enabling the large 5,700mAh battery to achieve full charge in just 31 minutes. In contrast to Samsung foldables, which consistently prioritize larger internal screens for increased productivity, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro sports a high-quality camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera.

Why It's an Alternative: The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which is well-known for its remarkable performance and battery life, is perfect for consumers who demand long-lasting smartphones.

Extraordinary Feature: Outstanding Battery Life: This device has a strong battery capacity. It guarantees that users can enjoy long hours of use without the need for regular recharging.

Honor Magic V3

Honor Magic V3 is for individuals who require a high-performance folding gadget. It comes with a stylish appearance and premium features. The Honor Magic V3 is another good substitute for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. It has a resolution of 2156 x 2344 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The 7.92-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED primary display gives sharp images and seamless interactions for both work and play. The Galaxy Z Fold series focuses on a larger internal display for multitasking. But the Magic V3 is smaller and lighter. It weighs 226 grams and measures only 4.35 mm when unfolded. It is a lightweight phone and it can be easily maintained. It has a 12GB of RAM and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. The Honor Magic V3 gives flawless performance even for demanding apps. Like mentioned before it has a remarkable camera setup. It has a 50MP primary camera, a 40MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The Magic V3 also has wireless charging and quick charging at 66W. It improves usability for those who are constantly on the go.