Top 5 Smartphones under Rs.35000: Popular Smartphones You Can't Ignore

Some of the best alternatives for obtaining a high-performing smartphone without over budget can be found in the mid-range market. Several excellent options are affordable if you want to spend less than Rs. 35,000 on a smartphone. These gadgets combine state-of-the-art functionality, strong performance, and striking design in just the right amounts. These smartphones have something to offer everyone, regardless of your interests—photography enthusiasts, gamers, or someone looking for a dependable daily driver. The top 5 smartphones are listed in this guide under Rs. 35,000.

Advertisment







Top 5 Smartphones under Rs.35000

One Plus 11R 5G-Rs.29,999

Advertisment

The phone weighs 205g, and the screen cover may add 3g. The mobile phone's size and weight may change depending on the design, manufacturing process, and measurement technique. The usable memory capacity is less than this amount since the mobile phone's system files—which include pre-installed apps and the Android system—take up space. The amount of storage will differ depending on the software version and could vary throughout devices. The actual performance of a battery may differ from its standard capacity of 5000 mAh. It is not possible to remove the battery.

Advertisment

Is it wise to purchase the OnePlus 11R 5G?

For those looking for flagship-level performance without going over budget, it's an excellent investment because it compares favourably with devices from higher price categories. I had a wonderful experience purchasing the OnePlus 11R 5G 256GB from Amazon.

Advertisment

How many years will the OnePlus 11R receive updates?

Please be aware that the OnePlus 11R will get security upgrades for four years and three years of Android updates—a little word regarding this update.







Advertisment

Motorola Edge 50 Pro- Rs. 32,900

This year, Motorola is all about providing sensual experiences and moving the focus from specs to lifestyle—at least, that's the pitch they're making for the Edge 50 Pro. The marketing focuses on colours, materials, experiences, and AI, but we'll aim to stay grounded and avoid becoming overly mystical. There are other camera-related specs to be aware of, the most important of which is the main camera's f/1.4 aperture. Including a telephoto lens in the three-camera system is also pleasing, and the focusing capability of the ultrawide lens is commendable from the start.

Advertisment

How waterproof is the Moto Edge 50 Pro?

Regarding water resistance, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is built with IP68 certification, allowing it to survive water submersion for a limited amount of time and depth.

Advertisment

How successful is Motorola in India?

It's interesting to note that Motorola is not among India's top five smartphone players. With market shares of 18%,17%,16.5%,12%, and 10.5%, respectively, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo were among India's top five smartphone manufacturers by the end of 2023.







IQOO Neo 9 Pro- Rs.34,999

Only one smartphone—the iQOO Neo9, which debuted as the Neo9 Pro in India—could leave China when iQOO released the Neo9 and Neo9 Pro last year. The chipset and camera divisions of the Chinese Neo9, known as Neo9 Pro internationally, and the Chinese Neo9 Pro differ most noticeably.

The Neo9 Pro is equipped with a 50MP ultrawide camera powered by the Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU powers the Neo9 and contains an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Does the iQOO Neo 9 Pro support 120 frames per second?

A peak frame rate of up to 144 Hz for fluid graphics in high frame rate mode may also raise the native frame rate limit of games from 60 or 90 fps to 90 or 120 fps. As a result, there is less lag and motion blur and a more fluid, seamless gaming experience.

Is 90FPS in PUBG supported by iQOO?

Please be aware that the iQOO Z7 Pro smartphone does not support 90 FPS in BGMI. About the PUBG game, the Indian government has outlawed it. Because the processor in the Z Series isn't designed to handle 90FPS, it doesn't support 90FPS in BGMI.







Redmi Note 13 Pro+- Rs.30,999

For the first time in the Redmi Note series, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is the only Note 13 model with complete IP68 ingress protection. It also impresses with its powerful Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, quick UFS 3.1 storage, and 120W rapid charging. The battery may seem ordinary at 5,000 mAh. However, it can be charged at 120 W quickly. Xiaomi claims it should take 19 minutes to charge the device from 0% to 100% with the included 120W power adapter. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is the ideal higher mid-range smartphone. It exceeds the expectations of most users with its specs sheet, and it features everything we could ever desire in a phone.

How long does the Note 13 Pro Plus's battery last?

DXOMARK tests the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G battery

With the same 5000 mAh battery as its predecessor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G ranked below average in our database with a moderate usage autonomy of 48 hours and 47 minutes, 6 hours less than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Is gaming possible with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus?

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G can perform admirably on the majority of tasks that consumers want of a smartphone. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G still does a great job in gaming, albeit some graphically demanding games could make the smartphone overheat.







Samsung Galaxy S21 FE- Rs.32,970

For this Fan Edition, Samsung concentrated on three characteristics that customers love: the display, the performance, and the camera. And it has attempted to provide more of those at a lower cost—a task better suited for the kind of flagship killers. Although we won't refer to it as such, the S21 FE sounds like a very promising almost-flagship. Now, let's discuss the department of cameras. With a 12MP primary, an additional 12MP camera for ultrawide shots, and an 8MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom, it appears to be a direct replica of the Galaxy S20 FE. It's also probably the same 32MP selfie camera. Samsung boasts improved processing and innovative features like Object Eraser, all made possible by the new processor, without claiming that the hardware is more powerful.

Comparing the Samsung Galaxy S21 with the Galaxy S21 FE, which phone is better?

The ordinary Galaxy S21 offers somewhat superior quality due to its ultra-wide lens, which has slightly larger pixels (1.4μm vs. 1.12μm) than the ultra-wide lens on the Galaxy S21 FE. The main distinction is in the telephoto camera, which has 64MP on the Galaxy S21 and only 8MP on the S21 FE.

The S21 FE: Is it worth it?

Although inexpensive, the price difference makes the purchase a challenging choice. There are certain buyer categories for whom the Galaxy S21 FE could be a good option. However, it may be worthwhile for most to check out the Galaxy S22 (or the Galaxy S23, which costs $200 more).