Top 5 Tough Smartphones in 2024: Indestructible Smartphones

Smartphones face several problems in today's fast-paced world, including drops and extreme environmental conditions. A tough smartphone is necessary for people who require a gadget that can survive the rigours of regular life. These gadgets are made to withstand even the most severe circumstances and are strong and long-lasting. These smartphones provide unmatched performance and protection by fusing cutting-edge technology with military-grade standards, including MIL-STD and IP certifications.

This article will explore the Top 5 Tough Smartphones in 2024 and help you select the ideal handset for your active lifestyle by comparing features, usefulness, and durability. Let's examine the leading competitors in the tough smartphone market. Here are the Top 5 Tough Smartphones in 2024

Blackview BV9900 Pro

Although it has already lost its position as our top tough smartphone, the Blackview BV9900 Pro is still a good investment. Despite its value, the FLIR thermal imaging camera on the Blackview BV9900 Pro is uncommon on tough smartphones. This adds to the selection of standard cameras, with a 48MP model for various photography purposes.

With its MediaTek Helio G90 CPU and 8GB RAM, the phone can handle many tasks and performs well. For a tough phone, the protection is also excellent. Although this tough smartphone may use some improvement in terms of battery life and 5G connectivity, overall, it's still among the Top 5 Tough Smartphones in 2024 available at the moment.

Nokia XR20

With the assistance of HMD Global, the company that currently owns the brand, the Nokia XR20 is the first tough smartphone to be released under the Nokia name. With its sleek appearance and small profile, the Nokia XR20 is supposed to blend in, unlike other rugged smartphones that stick out because of their designs.

The XR20 is the first tough smartphone with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810 rated, and the most durable phone. In addition, the gadget has a dedicated, non-customizable Google Assistant button and a red emergency button. But what makes the XR20 stand out is HMD Global's promise to provide three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Additionally, the business offers a free one-year screen replacement.

Motorola Defy 2

The Motorola Defy 2 is another Top 5 Tough Smartphones in 2024 that has been relaunched as the S75, and it has some intriguing specs, like high impact and water resistance. It has a less appealing GPU and a Dimensity 930 CPU, which processes information somewhat faster than the preceding 900 architecture. It has a 50MP primary camera that captures high-quality images with pixel binning. Although the built-in storage is only a meagre 128GB, MicroSDXC allows you to increase it to 2TB.

The design's shortcomings are the 5000mAh battery, which is small for a tough phone, the 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, and the fact that it can only record 1080p video. However, it has a party trick only the Defy 2 for regular phones can match: the capacity to send a message outside a cell tower's coverage area.

AGM H6

Whether working out in the field or just reading and scrolling from home, the AGM H6 is an affordable, tough phone that combines a sturdy design with all the necessary smartphone capabilities. They also function perfectly but much less smoothly than more expensive smartphones. However, the AGM H6 isn't meant to be the incredibly durable counterpart of an iPhone or Google Pixel phone. Its major asset is that it's a phone that only strives to be as high as it is, with its user-friendly design and solid sturdiness (it includes IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certifications). This is designed for individuals requiring an essential yet durable smartphone for making calls, checking emails, and updating documents indoors and outside.

Unihertz Titan slim

BlackBerry was a successful phone manufacturer until Apple and Google tore up the phone industry with their offerings. With its Titan series of phones, which include a BlackBerry-style keypad but run Android, and a tough casing that can withstand drops, the Unihertz Titan thin makes an effort to appeal to that particular nostalgia.

As the name implies, the Titan Slim is a compact yet feature-rich smartphone that runs on a MediaTek Helios P70 SoC and has a whopping 256GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 48MP back camera. This design is marginally less appealing regarding a little 4.2-inch screen with a resolution only a bit above 720p, a communications bundle lacking 5G, and a GPU unfit for streaming or gaming. The keyboard may appeal to people with a rosy perception of Symbian phones, but the Unihertz Titan thin looks pricey and underpowered in the present market.