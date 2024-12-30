Top Budget Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India (2024)

The year 2024 marked a transformative phase for budget smartphones in India. With a wave of impressive launches, the market experienced heightened competition and innovation. Budget devices, particularly those priced around Rs 20,000, played a significant role in driving the country's 5G adoption earlier in the year. By the end of 2024, these devices began integrating AI features, further redefining user experiences.

Advancements in battery performance, camera technologies, and display quality highlighted the year’s smartphone trends. While several models in this price bracket provided exceptional value, five stood out as remarkable performers in 2024:

1. CMF Phone 1

Nothing expanded its portfolio by launching the CMF Phone 1 under its budget-focused CMF sub-brand. This phone catered to price-conscious buyers without compromising style or performance. Following the design ethos of Nothing Phones, the CMF Phone 1 introduced a unique industrial look, featuring a circular dial with visible screws on the back. A special screwdriver enabled users to replace the back panel, offering modularity and personalization options.

CMF Phone 1 Key Details

The CMF Phone 1 boasted a vibrant 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering rich colors and sharp visuals. Its 50-megapixel primary camera impressed with excellent detail capture, slightly saturated colors, and stable video recording capabilities.

Fueling the phone was a 5,000 mAh battery, capable of lasting a full day under heavy use. Although charging was limited to 33W, which is slower compared to competitors, the clean and bloat-free NothingOS based on Android 14 offered a seamless user experience, making it a standout in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

2. Samsung Galaxy M35

Carrying forward the legacy of Samsung’s M series, the Galaxy M35 emerged as a top contender in the budget category. Known for its large battery, vibrant display, and reliable software support, the Galaxy M35 lived up to expectations.

The smartphone sported a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing deep blacks and punchy colors. Its display was protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, a rare feature in this price range, ensuring durability.

Samsung Galaxy M35 Key Details

Equipped with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M35 offered nearly two days of usage on a single charge. However, its 25W charging speed lagged behind competitors. The 50-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) delivered impressive results, particularly in low-light scenarios, thanks to Samsung’s Nightography technology.

3. Redmi A4 5G

For buyers on a tighter budget who still demanded solid performance, the Redmi A4 5G was a go-to option. It offered a balanced mix of affordability and capability.

Featuring a sizable 6.88-inch LCD HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the device provided a smooth browsing experience. Its front and back glass design added a premium touch despite its affordable pricing.

Redmi A4 5G Key Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, the Redmi A4 delivered reliable performance for everyday tasks and light gaming. Its 50-megapixel primary camera stood out by capturing excellent details and natural colors, rivaling phones priced much higher.

A 5,160 mAh battery ensured day-long performance, but its 18W charging speed was modest. Fortunately, Xiaomi included a 33W charger in the box, partially compensating for the slower charging rate.

4. iQOO Z9x

The iQOO Z9x made waves in the affordable smartphone segment, offering a premium look and feel despite its budget-friendly price.

Its flat design, including a flat back and edges, gave it a modern and sturdy appearance. With an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, it provided durability without compromising aesthetics.

iQOO Z9x Key Details

The phone packed a 6,000 mAh battery, ensuring a day and a half of usage under heavy loads. Its 50-megapixel primary camera delivered clear and detailed shots, especially in well-lit conditions, making it a reliable companion for photography enthusiasts on a budget.

5. OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus continued its legacy of offering premium features at competitive prices with the Nord CE4 Lite 5G. This phone combines style, performance, and fast-charging capabilities.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Key details

Its 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling and rich visuals. Photography was a strong suit, thanks to its 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, delivering sharp and vibrant images in daylight and decent performance in low-light conditions.

A 5,500 mAh battery supported intensive usage, and its standout feature was the 80W fast charging—the fastest in this category. This allowed users to top up their battery quickly, ensuring minimal downtime.