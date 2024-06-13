Top Camera Phones Under Rs 30,000 to Capture Stunning Shots

It's more important than ever to take excellent pictures in the era of social media and ongoing content creation. However, the highest quality camera doesn't have to cost a fortune. In 2024, there are tons of amazing smartphones under Rs.30,000 on the market with great photography features. Let's explore the world of these reasonably priced photography powerhouses and assist you in locating the ideal phone to take the breathtaking pictures you've always wanted.

Here is a list of Top Camera Phones Under Rs 30,000

Tecno Camon 30

Priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model, this device has an LTPS AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2436 pixel resolution. The phone has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The newest Tecno gadget has an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, IP53 dust and water protection, two speakers with Dolby sound compatibility, and an IR blaster.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, together with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, powers the Camon 30 5G. The smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W reverse wireless charging in addition to being charged via a 70W fast charger.

The Canon 30 5G has two cameras on its rear: a 2MP depth sensor and a 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front of the phone is a 50MP autofocus sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.







Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Boasting a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G(Rs.30,999) is designed to impress. The smartphone has an astounding peak brightness of 1800 nits and supports Dolby Vision. The smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It has three cameras on the back:

An 8MP ultra-wide camera

A 2MP macro lens

A 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 main sensor with OIS and EIS capabilities

To satisfy all needs for selfies and video calls, there is also a 16MP front-facing camera in this Top Camera Phones Under Rs 30,000.







Realme 12 Pro+

The 6.7-inch OLED screen of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G(Rs.28,617) has a 93% screen ratio and 2412 x 1080 resolution. This gadget has a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz.

The smartphone has three cameras installed for optical clarity. It has a triple camera arrangement on the back and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. The rear cameras consist of an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, and a 64MP OV64B Periscope Telephoto lens.







Vivo V30e

This Top Camera Phones Under Rs 30,000 has a 6.78-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a pixel resolution of 2400 x 1080. The Adreno 710 GPU handles all graphics-intensive activities on the Vivo V30e(Rs.27,580), powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset built on a 4nm TSMC process. Up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM will be paired with the smartphone. A microSD card slot is also available for further storage expansion.

The newest smartphone is powered by the Android 14 operating system and is called Funtouch 14. Additionally, Vivo guarantees that this gadget will receive four years of security patches and three years of Android updates.

With regard to optics, it has a dual camera arrangement on the rear consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP SonyIMX 882 primary sensor that supports OIS and Aura light. Additionally, the phone has a 50MP front-facing camera that is supposed to capture clear, detailed photos.







OnePlus Nord CE 4

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G(Rs.24,999) has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution. Additionally, it receives support for 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification, and 210Hz touch sampling rate.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC powers the Nord CE 4 5G, and for graphics-intensive tasks, it is partnered with the Adreno 720 GPU. The Nord CE 4 5G has two rear camera sensors: an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) capability. It also features a 16MP front-facing camera for all your selfie and video calling requirements.