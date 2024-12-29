Top Flagship Phones Under Rs 60,000: Power, Performance, and Style

Realme GT 7 Pro

With Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, and 120W fast charging, the Realme GT 7 Pro offers excellent performance and stunning visuals, making it an all-rounder.

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14 stands out with its 50MP Leica camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a compact design. Its superb battery life and 90W charging make it an exceptional.

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R delivers flagship features at an affordable price with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and 100W charging, making it perfect for high-end performance and everyday use.

iQOO 13 5G

Packed with Snapdragon 8 Elite, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and 120W fast charging, iQOO 13 excels in gaming and multitasking, offering a solid all-around performance.