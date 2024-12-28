Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 25000: Smooth Performance for Gamers

With a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the OnePlus Nord CE4 delivers smooth gaming and streaming performance, all backed by a long-lasting 5,500mAh battery and 100W fast charging.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate, the Infinix GT 20 Pro offers lag-free gaming, a dedicated gaming display processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging for intense gaming sessions.
The Poco F6 combines Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 12GB RAM, making it an excellent choice for gamers seeking top-tier performance and immersive visuals under Rs 25000.
With a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, and 80W fast charging, the Vivo T3 Pro is a versatile gaming phone, offering smooth gameplay and crisp photography with its 50MP main camera.
The Motorola Edge 50 Neo stands out with a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, ensuring smooth gameplay, while its 50MP camera and MIL-STD-810H durability make it a reliable choice.
{{ primary_category.name }}