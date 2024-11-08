Top OxygenOS 15 Features to look for as android User in India

OxygenOS 15, launched by OnePlus on October 24, began its beta rollout on October 30, initially available to OnePlus 12 users. Soon, owners of the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11, and OnePlus 11R in India will also receive the update in phases. With the OS gradually reaching more users, let's explore the standout features of OxygenOS 15 for Indian users.

Enhanced Speed with Parallel Processing

OxygenOS 15 emphasizes speed, achieved through numerous optimizations. Notably, the OS now requires 20% less storage space, making it more lightweight and efficient. OnePlus has introduced “Parallel Processing” to boost smoothness, specifically targeting seamless animation transitions. Previously, users experienced slight lags when switching between apps, but Parallel Processing in OxygenOS 15 has resolved this, providing a fluid, responsive experience.

AI Integration in OxygenOS 15

With AI becoming a core aspect of the smartphone experience, OxygenOS 15 integrates several AI-driven features. In the photography realm, it introduces tools like AI Eraser (which removes unwanted elements from photos), AI Unblur (for capturing sharper portraits), and AI Reflection Eraser (which eliminates reflections from photos taken through glass, ensuring clearer skylines and artwork captures).

In productivity, the AI Notes feature assists with drafting and editing, offering tools for continued writing, text polishing, and style refinement. The AI Toolbox 2.0 is another major highlight, providing features such as AI Summary (to generate concise summaries of lengthy articles), AI Writer (which checks grammar and offers style variations), and AI Reply (for instant message replies in apps like WhatsApp). These tools aim to streamline the user experience by making smartphone tasks faster and more convenient.

OnePlus OneTake

OnePlus OneTake, based on user feedback, enhances interface personalization in OxygenOS 15. It enables users to set camera or gallery photos as wallpapers, creating layered effects with the Depth function to highlight subjects automatically. Additionally, OneTake brings updates to the lock and home screens, such as clock color blending, glass textures, blurred wallpapers, and AI-powered auto-fill options. The home screen now also supports frosted glass patterns and dynamic wallpaper effects, giving a polished and unique look.

Minimalistic and Customizable Software Design

OxygenOS 15 introduces a redesigned user interface focused on uniformity and vibrant colors. The home screen now includes refreshed icons with improved proportions and richer hues, offering a cohesive look similar to iOS icons.

Additionally, the updated Shelf Cards allow for customizable color schemes and expanded sizes, including a 4x4 grid. Users will also notice shimmering effects that appear when charging, unlocking the phone, or installing apps, adding a touch of elegance.

Moreover, a refined Gaussian blur effect now enhances the Control and Notification Centers. The effect dynamically adjusts to match the background wallpaper, resulting in a visually seamless and appealing interface.

Smarter, AI-Powered Searches

OxygenOS 15 introduces some AI-powered search features previously exclusive to Google Pixel phones. A standout addition is Circle to Search, which simplifies on-screen information searches without requiring app-switching. Users can activate this feature by long-pressing the navigation bar or home button, allowing them to draw circles or tap to initiate a search.

Another feature, Intelligent Search, enhances search functionality across apps like Settings, My Files, Notes, and Photos. It supports keyword searches and natural language processing, enabling users to ask questions (e.g., “How do I turn off smart charging?”) and quickly find relevant results.

Overall, OxygenOS 15 delivers a blend of speed, design refinement, AI-powered tools, and smart search functionalities, positioning it as an innovative OS for OnePlus users in India, catering to both aesthetic and functional needs.