Top phones under Rs 15000 for August 2024

The Indian smartphone market has always been competitive, especially in the budget segment. For those looking to purchase a new smartphone without breaking the bank, August 2024 offers a plethora of excellent options under Rs 15,000.

Advertisment

In this article, we’ll explore some of the top contenders in this price range, including the Moto G34, Moto G64, Redmi Note 13, Galaxy A14, Poco M6 Plus, Poco M6 Pro, iQOO Z9x, Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Vivo T3x, and Oppo K12x.

Top phones under Rs 15,000

Moto G34

Advertisment

Motorola has consistently delivered solid budget smartphones, and the Moto G34 is no exception. This device boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals whether you're scrolling through social media or playing games. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens, delivering versatile photography options. A 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging ensures you can stay connected throughout the day.



Redmi Note 13 5G

Advertisment

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series continues to dominate the budget segment, and the Redmi Note 13 surely stands on that. Featuring a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, it offers a visually engaging experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.

The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, providing a comprehensive photography setup. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, ensuring you won’t be left without power.

Moto G64

Advertisment

The Moto G64 is a step up from its sibling, the G34, offering even more robust features. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colors and fluid animations. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

Its camera array includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter, allowing for detailed and dynamic photos. The G64 also features a 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, making it a powerhouse for users who need long-lasting performance.

Samsung Galaxy A14

Advertisment

Samsung’s Galaxy A14 is designed to deliver a premium feel at an affordable price. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display, offering vivid and sharp visuals. The device is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset, with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

Its camera setup consists of a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling users to capture a variety of shots. A 5000mAh battery with 15W charging ensures decent battery life, although the charging speed could be faster.

Poco M6 Plus

Advertisment

The Poco M6 Plus is designed for those who crave performance on a budget. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter, providing ample versatility for photography enthusiasts. The device houses a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, making it a great choice for heavy users.

Poco M6 Pro

Advertisment

The Poco M6 Pro takes things up a notch with its 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering an exceptional visual experience. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

Its camera system includes a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera, allowing for high-quality photos and videos. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, ensuring you can quickly top up your battery when needed.

iQOO Z9x

The iQOO Z9x is a performance-centric device designed for gaming and multitasking. It features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth and responsive visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, offering a versatile photography experience. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime between charges.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro

Tecno’s Pova 5 Pro is a feature-packed budget smartphone designed for those who need robust performance. It features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and vibrant visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

The camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and an AI lens, allowing for diverse photography options. The device packs a 7000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, making it ideal for users who require long-lasting battery life.

Vivo T3x

The Vivo T3x is designed to offer a premium experience at an affordable price. It features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring crisp and fluid visuals. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, providing excellent photography capabilities. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, offering decent battery life.

Oppo K12x

The Oppo K12x rounds off our list with its impressive feature set. It sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant and smooth visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

The camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter, allowing for high-quality photos and videos. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient charging.