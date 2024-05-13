Top Smartphones Launching this Week: Check Here to Know

May is gearing up for a flurry of smartphone launches this week, promising excitement for tech enthusiasts worldwide. Among the notable releases are the Samsung Galaxy F55, iQOO Z9x, Moto X50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and the Vivo X100 series.

Samsung Galaxy F55

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy F55, slated to succeed the Galaxy F54, the device will feature a vegan leather back panel, a departure from the usual polycarbonate construction seen in Samsung's mid-range offerings. Priced at under Rs 30,000.

Anticipated specifications for the Samsung Galaxy F55

Display: A 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 1,000 nits.Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

RAM and storage: Offered with 8GB of RAM and storage options of either 128GB or 256GB.

OS: Expected to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 custom skin.

Cameras: Possibly featuring a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, a 50MP selfie camera may be included.

Battery and charging: Expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

iQOO Z9x

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9x, set to debut alongside its sibling iQOO Z9, promises impressive specs including a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and a sizable 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Moto X50 Ultra and Edge Fusion

The Moto X50 Ultra, speculated to be an upgraded version of the Moto Edge 50 Ultra, boasts a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and a versatile camera setup.

Moto X50 Ultra Specifications

6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide, and 64MP portrait telephoto.

A 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola is also unveiling the Edge 50 Fusion in India, positioned as a mid-range offering with features like a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and a generous 5,000mAh battery supported by 68W TurboPower fast charging.

VivoX 100 series

In China, Vivo is set to launch the X100 series, comprising the X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro. The X100 Ultra steals the spotlight with its cutting-edge camera technology, featuring a 200MP periscope telephoto camera and a 2K Samsung AMOLED display.

The X100s and X100s Pro, on the other hand, offer premium features like MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 100W wired fast charging, and Android 14 out of the box.

As May unfolds, smartphone enthusiasts have much to look forward to, with an array of innovative devices vying for their attention in both the Indian and global markets.