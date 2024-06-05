Top upcoming smartphones in June 2024

Along with the smartphone makers who unveiled phones like the Poco F6 and Realme GT 6T last month, May 2024 saw the debut of major brand smartphones, including the Google Pixel 8a and Samsung Galaxy F55. We now have an intriguing array of phones that will arrive in June 2024, as we start a new month. If you're in the market for a new phone, June 2024 will have a strong lineup of smartphones, ranging from flagship to mid-range to affordable models. You should definitely wait for these models.

These future phones, which range from the Realme GT 6 to the Vivo X Fold3 Pro, are anticipated to be released in June.

Oppo F27 Series



Renowned tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Oppo's upcoming F27 series is slated for launch on June 13. While official confirmation is still pending, the series is expected to include three models: the F27, F27 Pro, and F27 Pro Plus. At least one of these models is anticipated to feature an IP67, IP68, or IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The F27 Pro is likely a rebranded version of the Oppo A3 Pro, which was previously launched in China.

Details about the entire Oppo F27 series remain scarce. However, there are speculations that either the F27 Pro or F27 Pro Plus will be powered by the Dimensity 7050 SoC, accompanied by a 64MP + 2MP rear camera setup, a 5000mAh battery, and 67W SuperVOOC charging technology. This series is expected to be a successor to the Oppo F25 series, which debuted earlier this year.

Motorola G85



Motorola is also preparing to launch the Moto G85, a successor to the popular Moto G84. According to well-known tipster EVLeaks on X, the Moto G85 will be available in two color options: Brass and Dark Grey. Rumors suggest that the Moto G85 will feature a 6.67-inch 120Hz pOLED display and a 50MP primary camera sensor.

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chipset, with configurations of up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Pricing and availability details are yet to be disclosed.

Realme GT6



Realme has hinted at the global launch of the Realme GT6 on June 20. The new model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and may feature a design similar to the recently released Realme GT Neo 6T, including a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Other specifications are still under wraps, so more information will be available closer to the launch date.

Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 14 Civi series on June 12 in India. The phone is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and will run HyperOS based on Android 14. The Xiaomi 14 Civi is rumored to feature a Leica-tuned triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. While the exact pricing is not yet known, it is speculated to be priced below Rs 50,000.

Honor Magic6 Pro



HTech has announced the impending launch of the Honor Magic6 Pro in India, although the exact date has not been confirmed. A recent accidental listing on Amazon revealed key specifications of the device. According to the listing, the Honor Magic6 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will come bundled with the Honor Watch GS3 and Honor Choice X5 Pro wireless earbuds. The phone will feature a 108MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP primary sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, along with a 5600mAh battery.

Honor 200 Series



The Honor 200 series, which includes the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, was launched in China earlier this year and is expected to launch in India soon. The Honor 200 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while the Honor 200 Pro features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Both models sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved OLED 120Hz display, with the Pro model having a slightly larger 6.8-inch display.

The camera setup for both models includes a 50MP front camera, a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS. Both devices also share a 5200mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge technology.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro



The Vivo X Fold3 Pro, a book-style foldable phone, was launched in China a few months ago and is set to debut in India on June 6. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it features an 8.03-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, making it one of the largest foldable phones. The outer screen is a 6.53-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, all tuned by Zeiss. It is backed by a 5700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Pricing details are yet to be announced.