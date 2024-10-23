OPPO Find X8 series to feature first dual periscope telephoto lens

The OPPO Find X8 series is gearing up for its official launch in China on October 24th, and it promises to bring some groundbreaking features to the table. One of the most exciting developments is the confirmation that the Find X8 Pro will be the first smartphone to feature a dual-periscope telephoto camera system.

Additionally, both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400 chipset, a powerhouse that was previously seen in the Vivo X200 series. OPPO has already revealed several other impressive features, like 120W fast charging, satellite connectivity, and a new quick access button. However, the latest reveal regarding the camera system sets the Find X8 Pro apart from other flagships in the market.

What is Dual-Periscope Telephoto Innovation?

In a recent announcement, OPPO's top executive Zhou Yibao confirmed that the OPPO Find X8 Pro will be the world’s first smartphone to come with a dual-periscope telephoto camera setup. This innovation is expected to elevate mobile photography, especially when it comes to zoom capabilities.

The dual-lens system is designed to serve two different purposes: one lens is optimized for capturing long-distance landscapes, while the other is tailored for high-quality portrait shots.

According to OPPO, the telephoto system has seen major improvements in terms of zoom performance, resulting in crisper, more detailed images even when shooting from a considerable distance.

The Find X8 Pro’s camera system will also include a 50MP Sony LY-800 main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, alongside the dual-periscope telephoto cameras. With AI enhancements integrated into the camera software, users can expect significant improvements in image quality across various shooting scenarios.

This combination of hardware and AI support will likely make the OPPO Find X8 Pro a strong contender in the smartphone photography space, competing directly with other flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro.

Performance on AI Benchmark

Beyond its innovative camera system, the OPPO Find X8 series has also demonstrated top-tier performance in AI capabilities. Both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have recently appeared on the AI Benchmark platform, where they outperformed other leading smartphones. The AI Benchmark is a tool used to evaluate a device’s ability to run sophisticated AI tasks, such as facial recognition, image processing, and object classification.

On this test, the Find X8 Pro scored an impressive 10,319, while the standard Find X8 came in close behind with a score of 10,225. These scores surpass the previous record-holder, the Vivo X200 Pro, which had a score of 10,132.

This achievement underscores the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which, combined with 16GB of RAM, equips the Find X8 series to handle complex AI-driven processes efficiently. Additionally, both phones will ship with Android 15 right out of the box, ensuring they have the latest software optimizations for AI tasks and other system functions.

Other Key Features

In addition to its advanced camera and AI performance, the OPPO Find X8 series will boast a host of premium features that enhance the overall user experience. The devices will support ultra-fast 120W charging, enabling users to charge their phones in a fraction of the time compared to previous models.

Furthermore, the phones will be equipped with satellite connectivity, ensuring users stay connected even in remote areas. The new quick-access button is another convenience, allowing users to rapidly access key features without navigating through menus.