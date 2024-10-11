Upcoming Smartphone: OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15 Pro and More

As leading chip manufacturers prepare to release their next high-end aperture, we will see incredible developments in the smartphone sector. Mediatek will launch the Dimensity 9400 on 9 October; Qualcomm plans to release the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip on 21 October. These two core processors will mainly power the upcoming flagship Android devices. More information regarding a line of high-end gadgets available on retail shelves in the coming months is spreading due to the upcoming launches of these fantastic powerful SoCs. Given that five of the most awaited flagship Android smartphones will probably arrive in India, they are rumoured to provide premium performance and top-end specs.

Here are the Upcoming Smartphone This Season

The OnePlus 13

The Upcoming Smartphone, OnePlus 13, is expected to continue the tradition of OnePlus flagships, renowned for their high-end design and raw hardware. According to the sources, the OnePlus 13 will be among the first smartphones to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It will be launched at the Snapdragon Summit on 21 October to demonstrate the capabilities of Qualcomm's newest flagship chip. With Aurora and Tide, the industry's first dual-engine design, ColorOS 15 has been entirely redesigned from low-level systems to user-facing apps. According to the business, the system-level rendering and drawing architecture of ColorOS 15's Aurora Engine transforms the user experience. It provides 40% better control stability and 18% faster control responsiveness. In the meantime, the Tide Engine of ColorOS 15 will have full-stack software algorithm acceleration and intelligent chip cache allocation. The business claims that this operating system improves processing speed. The Indian version may differ slightly from ColorOS 15 in appearance and feel because it will continue the traditions of OxygenOS. The OnePlus 13 is expected to have a similar appearance and feel as the OnePlus 12, with a few minor design tweaks and additional colour options to help set them apart.

The Vivo X200 Pro

With a high-end Zeiss-tuned triple/quad camera setup that includes high-resolution ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, the Upcoming Smartphone X200 Pro, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, is expected to raise the bar for smartphone camera performance, which Vivo's X series of smartphones have already set. The company will unveil the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro in China on 14 October, while the Vivo X200 Ultra is anticipated to debut in January 2025. This time, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini is a new gadget that the company has added to its lineup. Most of the X200 Pro's internal components are reportedly in a tiny device. It will also officially launch alongside the X200 and X200 Pro in the upcoming week. The Chinese manufacturer has previously unveiled an official poster showcasing the X200 Pro Mini's rear appearance and available colour combinations. The device's live photos have now surfaced to provide a clear view of its design. Real-world photos of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini show it in black, white, green, and pink hues. The gadget is positioned next to the iPhone 16 Pro in another picture. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is expected to include a 6.3-inch screen like the iPhone 16 Pro.

Consequently, the two phones appear to share a similar small form factor. The X200 Pro Mini boasts a flat screen with ultra-narrow, equal-sized bezels on the front, just like the iPhone. It also has flat sides. Undoubtedly, the X200 Pro Mini appears to be made with iPhone purchasers in mind. This time, the smartphone is anticipated to have a vast 200 MP periscope zoom lens and a flat 2K resolution display, similar to the X200 Pro.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro

A leaked Weibo post claims that the Upcoming Smartphone Xiaomi 15 Pro, which is anticipated to be an improved version of the company's small flagship, will be the first smartphone in the world to run the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Xiaomi just revealed that the Xiaomi 15 Pro, their flagship device for the upcoming generation, will be available in China. On 23 October, the gadget is expected to go on sale. It will go up against other soon-to-be flagship smartphones like the Vivo X200 Pro and OnePlus 12. The pictures show the smartphone's three colour variants and imply that, like the Xiaomi 14 Pro, the Xiaomi 15 Pro will include a triple rear camera arrangement in the upper left corner. Instead of inside the camera module, the LED flash unit may be located to the right of the camera module in the next smartphone. One of the most powerful Android smartphones in the world, both in terms of hardware and performance, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is anticipated to have a 6.73-inch QHD+ resolution screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, as well as up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage, according to multiple leaks.

The iQOO 13

This year, the Upcoming Smartphone iQOO 13 will probably be the most reasonably priced smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Like its predecessor, the phone is expected to have a large 6,150 mAh battery with support for at least 120W fast charging, a triple camera configuration, and a high-end design. The smartphone is expected to have an IP68-rated construction for resistance to water and dust. Additionally, the tipster disclosed that it will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The iQOO 13 will have been lowered to enable 100W wired charging, in contrast to the iQOO 12, released in November with 120W wired charging capability. Power Delivery (PD) charging will also be supported by the iQOO 13. The box will include a USB-C to USB-C connection, similar to the Vivo X100 series.

The tipster says the display is a "better panel than BOE X2 Oriental screen." It should include a USB 3.0 connector for improved data transfer and an updated IP68 architecture. The iQOO 13 will probably be among the first smartphones with FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15. The base model, which has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, will probably cost about the same as its predecessor.

The Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme last released a transship smartphone a long time ago, and the Upcoming Smartphone Realme GT 7 Pro may be the company's most cutting-edge model. The next Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to have a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter, according to the source Digital Chat Station. However, a prior source said the Sony LYT600 sensor, which supports up to 3x optical zoom, will be used in the telephoto camera. There is currently no information available about the GT 7 Pro's launch. According to rumours, it might debut in China next month, with a worldwide launch anticipated later. The specifications of the Realme GT 7 Pro, which is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, include: