Upcoming Smartphones in September 2024: Latest Smartphone Releases

September has arrived and we are excited about some of the year's most anticipated smartphone releases. The much-awaited Apple iPhone 16 series, which will debut early this month, is leading the charge. Nevertheless, Vivo, Motorola, and Samsung are getting ready to reveal their newest products, so Apple isn't the only company making headlines. September 2024 promises to be a big month for smartphone releases, with several well-known firms showcasing their newest models.

Leading the way with the much-awaited iPhone 16 series, which promises new features and enhancements, is likely to be Apple. Next up from Motorola is the Razr 50, the Razr 50 Ultra's less expensive sister that still provides the renowned folding experience. Huawei, meanwhile, is about to launch its revolutionary "Tri-Fold Foldable," which will push the limits of smartphone design. The Redmi Note 14 series, which targets the mid-range market with robust specs and affordable prices, is also anticipated to launch. Let's examine a few of this year's Upcoming Smartphones in September 2024

iPhone 16 model series

The Apple iPhone 16 series, undoubtedly one of the most exciting Upcoming Smartphones in September 2024, will have a few upgrades over the previous model. We expect significant changes this year, including a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, or "Apple Intelligence." The rear camera on the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will once again be positioned vertically, primarily to enable the recording of spatial videos. This year, a larger iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available. There are rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro is said to have a 6.3-inch display. The standard iPhones will continue to come in the exact sizes. Additionally, there are rumours that Apple will add a second physical button to the Pro models.

We are receiving the fundamental adjustments aside from this. There are rumours that Apple will announce its new A18 Pro chipset, and this time around, the standard iPhones might also get an Action Button. Other than this, everything is said to have stayed the same. It is also rumoured that Apple will unveil some new information on Apple Intelligence on 9 September at the launch event.

Redmi Note 14 5G

The Redmi Note 14 5G is anticipated to go on sale in China in September 2024 and in India in January 2025 at the latest. Several details, including its presence on the US FCC website and the Chinese radio certification platform, have been made public by leaks. According to reports, the phone would run HyperOS 1.0, support 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, and enable 33W charging, just like the Redmi Note 13 5G.

There are rumours that the Upcoming Smartphones in September 2024, Redmi Note 14 5G, will include a 50MP primary rear camera—slightly less resolution than the 108MP shooter on the Note 13 5G—and a 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is anticipated to be powered by a lower midrange processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Other variants in the series could be the Redmi Note 14 Pro, which is rumoured to have a 1.5K curved OLED display and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, as well as the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, which is expected to have a Dimensity 7350 chipset with 90W charging. Until official announcements are made, these details should be regarded cautiously as they are based on leaks.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

According to confirmation, the launch of Realme's Narzo 70 Turbo smartphone in India is scheduled for 9 September at 12:00 PM IST. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, which has an AnTuTu score of 750,000, is said by the manufacturer to be the fastest in its class and will power the smartphone. The Narzo 70 Turbo boasts a performance-oriented design, with a rear that draws inspiration from motorsports and a yellow vertical stripe that houses the camera module. The front features a centred punch hole for the front camera and a flat display with few bezels.

Anticipated to be released in four memory configurations (6/128GB, 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB), the phone is purported to sport an 8MP front camera with EIS and a 50MP primary camera with colour options of purple, yellow, and green.

Realme P2 Pro

After the recent introduction of the P1 and P1 Pro, Realme is getting ready to introduce the P2 Pro in India. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website has the P2 Pro, indicating that it will soon be released. While no specifications are listed, a report suggests four storage options: a top-tier model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, an 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, and a 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Eagle Grey and Chameleon Green are anticipated to be the phone's colour options.

Although the exact pricing is unknown, it is anticipated to be in the sub-Rs 20,000 area, making it a rival to smartphones like the POCO X6 and iQOO Z9. The recently introduced Realme 13 Pro, which has a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU, and a 5,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging, may be similar to the P2 Pro. Nevertheless, until Realme releases an official statement, these data should be regarded cautiously based on leaks and rumour.

Xiaomi 14T series

With the Upcoming Smartphones in September 2024, Xiaomi plans to release the Xiaomi 14T series, including the 14T and 14T Pro. The Xiaomi 14T is said to come with a Leica triple camera configuration, a 6.67-inch 1.5K display, a Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro will have 512GB of storage, 50W wireless charging, and a more potent Dimensity 9300+ chipset in addition to the same display. A 5,000mAh battery and IP68 waterproofing will be features of both variants. The 14T is anticipated to retail for €649, while the 14T Pro will cost €899.

Vivo T3 Ultra

In its T-series, Vivo is also releasing a new smartphone. The Vivo T3 Ultra is the company's "Ultra" smartphone in the T-series. A 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a high refresh rate is anticipated for the Vivo T3 Ultra. It is claimed that a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset powers the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone could potentially attain an astounding 160K AnTuTu score. In addition, an improved camera configuration with a Sony IMX921 primary sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) is anticipated, along with an IP68 classification.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, a more affordable variant of the flagship S24 smartphone that was introduced earlier this year, will be another significant introduction this month. For some time now, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been the subject of rumours, and most of its specifications have already been made public. There are rumours that the Galaxy S24 FE will have a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will ship with Android 14 out of the box with an Exynos chipset, just like earlier FE series models. This time, a triple back camera configuration with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom is expected. It is also reported that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a 4,565mAh battery that supports wireless charging and 25W rapid charging.

Moto Razr 50

The Moto Razr 50 is the base model of this year's Moto Razr series from the Lenovo-owned company, and it is rumoured to go on sale on the same day as the iPhone 16 series. It is stated that the Moto Razr 50 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra from the previous year are comparable. A 3.6-inch cover display, similar to the one found on the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, might be included with the smartphone. There are rumours that the smartphone will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset. With the Moto Razr 50, we also anticipate an improved camera configuration that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS. Online speculations state that in addition to having a larger 4,200mAh battery, the smartphone is also rumoured to have IPX8 water protection.

Huawei Tri-Fold Foldable

With the announcement of a September 10th product launch event, Huawei has raised expectations for what could be revealed. Despite the official event poster's lack of information, there is a lot of conjecture that Huawei will unveil its need for more-fold phones. A ground-breaking product was alluded to by Huawei's CEO Richard Yu, who called it "the company's most leading, innovative, and disruptive."

Yu has been seen carrying a tri-fold phone in public, and the excitement is further increased by the event poster's subtle depiction of a tri-folding gadget. According to leaked photos, the phone appears to have a round camera module, a thin profile when folded, and a 10-inch screen when it is completely extended. With a dual-hinge mechanism, the design is anticipated to be able to fold both inward and outward. The Kirin 9 series platform most likely powers the gadget. On 10 September at 14:30 (CST), Huawei's official Weibo handle will host a live feed of the upcoming event. With Huawei about to unveil a product that might completely change the foldable smartphone market, all eyes will be on the business.

Phantom V Fold 2 5G and V Flip 2 5G

The Phantom V Fold 2 5G and V Flip 2 5G, two Tecno foldable devices, are anticipated to go on sale worldwide in September. Pre-orders for the smartphones were accepted in Ghana from 19 August to 24 August. However, the official launch date has yet to be disclosed.

The Phantom V Fold 2, a book-style foldable, will cost GHS 16,550 ($1058) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB version, while the Phantom V Flip 2, a clamshell foldable, will cost GHS 9,800 ($626) for the same configuration. This information was leaked recently. The Phantom V Fold 2 is anticipated to include a 5,610mAh dual-cell battery with 70W fast charging, powered by the Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, despite official specifications still being withheld. It is rumoured that the Dimensity 8050 powers the V Flip 2. Tecno is marketing these foldables as more cost-effective substitutes for high-end models such as Motorola's $2024 clamshell foldable, which retails for $700, and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, which starts at $1800.