V29e Gets Even More Affordable in India

The Vivo V29e price in India has been reduced by Rs 1,000. The smartphone was released in August last year as part of the Vivo V20 series. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the Vivo V29e and has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel main sensor. Aside from the price decrease, you may also take advantage of bank discounts on Flipkart to reduce the price further.

Vivo V29e Price in India (Revised)

The Vivo V29e now costs Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. These models were initially priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. The handset is available in both Artistic Blue and Artistic Red colours. The new price tag is also available on Vivo's e-store and Flipkart.

Flipkart offers a Rs. 2,000 discount on purchases using specified bank cards. The EMI option begins at Rs. 4,334 per month.

Vivo V29e Specifications

The Vivo V29e runs Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 and has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Vivo V29e is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, Adreno 619 GPU, and 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo V29e consists of a dual rear camera system that combines a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Vivo V29e phone's front-facing camera is 50-megapixel. It has up to 256GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo V29e features 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The built-in sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. There is also an on-screen fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Vivo V29e handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging capabilities.