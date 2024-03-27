Vivo Likely to Launch X Fold 3 Series in India

Vivo is potentially gearing up to launch its foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3, in India following its recent debut in China on March 26. This device boasts being the thinnest foldable phone yet and is powered by the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In India, where foldable devices like the OnePlus Open and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have already gained popularity, Vivo, renowned for its camera-centric phones, is poised to enter the fray, posing a challenge to these established competitors.

The predecessor, X Fold 2, is already impressively slim at 12.9mm for a foldable device, but the upcoming X Fold 3 is expected to be even thinner. If speculations are to be believed, the X Fold 3's thickness would rival that of typical smartphones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 Pro, which measure around 8.6mm and 8.8mm, respectively.

Feature Vivo X Fold 3 Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Display OLED OLED External Screen Size 6.53 inches 6.53 inches External Resolution 2,480 x 2,200 pixels 2,480 x 2,200 pixels Internal Screen Size 8.03 inches 8.03 inches Internal Resolution 2,748 x 1,172 pixels 2,748 x 1,172 pixels Refresh Rate LTPO 120Hz LTPO 120Hz Peak Brightness 4,500 nits 4,500 nits Rear Cameras 50MP main, 50MP wide-angle, 50MP portrait (extra) 50MP main, 50MP wide-angle, 64MP zoom (3x) Front Camera 32MP 32MP Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Battery Capacity 5,500mAh 5,700mAh Charging Speed 80W Up to 100W Wireless Charging Speed N/A 50W

Vivo made a significant launch in China on March 26, introducing the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro. Here are the key specifications:

Vivo X Fold 3 series Specifications

Comparable OLED screens are seen in the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro. While the internal display is 8.03 inches with 2,748 x 1,172 pixels, the exterior screen is 6.53 inches with 2,480 x 2,200 pixels of resolution.

These screens boast a LTPO 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The X Fold 3 Pro incorporates an integrated ultra-sonic fingerprint scanner, whereas the standard version offers a side-mounted scanner.

In terms of design, both variants of the Vivo X Fold 3 series showcase a circular rear camera module. The standard version claims to be the thinnest foldable phone at just 4.65mm when folded, weighing in at 219 grams, lighter than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Vivo emphasizes the inclusion of a carbon-fiber ultra-durable lightweight hinge and the first Swiss SGS five-star drop-resistant certification, thanks to the armored glass. Both models are water-resistant, with IPX8 and IPX4 certifications for the Pro and standard versions, respectively.

Regarding photography capabilities, both versions of the Vivo X Fold 3 series sport three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an additional 50-megapixel camera for portrait shots in the regular version, while the X Fold 3 Pro features a 64-megapixel camera with three times zoom and a focal length of 70mm. For selfies, both phones incorporate a 32-megapixel front camera.

Performance and Battery

Internally, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro operates on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the regular version uses the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Both phones offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The X Fold 3 houses a 5,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities up to 80W, while the Fold 3 Pro boasts a larger 5,700mAh battery with faster charging up to 100W. The Pro version also supports 50W wireless charging.

Both models feature stereo speakers for high-quality sound and support Wireless Lossless Hi-Fi audio. They are equipped with WiFi-7 connectivity, 5G capability with dual SIM cards, IR device control like TVs, and NFC for contactless payments.