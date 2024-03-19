Vivo T3 5G Releasing on March 21

Highlights

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC that powers the Vivo T3 5G is said to have achieved 7.34L points in the AnTuTu benchmarking.

The phone will include a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera that supports Super Night Mode, 2x portrait zoom, 4K video recording, and OIS.

The expected price of the Vivo T3 5G is less than Rs 20,000.

Vivo T3 5G Key Specs

Aspect vivo T3 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 RAM 8 GB Display Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Selfie Camera 16 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

The Vivo T3 5G, the replacement for the Vivo T2, will go on sale in India on March 21. The company's website has a special microsite that provides important details about the phone, including its design. Because of the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor at its heart, Vivo promises that the T3 will be the quickest phone in its class.

Vivo T3 5G features

The dedicated microsite has affirmed that the phone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, manufactured on a 4nm process. It has achieved a score of 7.34L points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The Vivo T3 will debut with the segment’s first 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor, boasting OIS support, 4K video recording, 2x portrait zoom, and Super Night Mode.

Accompanying the main sensor is a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 'Flicker' sensor. In terms of design, the Vivo T3 sports a center-positioned punch-hole cutout, flat edges, and narrow bezels. The right edge houses the volume rocker and power button, while a secondary microphone is located at the top.

The rear showcases triple camera sensors arranged within a rectangular module, alongside an LED flash.

The microsite indicates the Vivo T3 will initially be available in blue, with the potential for additional color options upon launch. With the launch imminent in just two days, further details are anticipated.

Vivo T3 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo T3 is speculated to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits of brightness. It may come equipped with 8GB of RAM and internal storage options of either 128GB or 256 GB. A 16MP front camera could get featured for clear selfie images.

Powering the device could be a 5,000mAh battery supported by 44W FlashCharge technology. Based on leaks, the Vivo T3 is projected to be priced around Rs 20,000.