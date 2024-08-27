Vivo T3 Pro 5G launches in India at Rs 24,999

Vivo has officially launched its budget-friendly T3 Pro 5G in India, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. This new addition to Vivo's T series is priced starting at Rs 24,999 and offers an array of impressive features, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Here's everything you need to know about the Vivo T3 Pro 5G.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Pricing and Availability

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is available in two configurations: the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999, while the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 26,999.

Vivo is also offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 for customers using HDFC and ICICI Bank cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 21,999 for the base model and Rs 23,999 for the higher storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 3 on Flipkart, Vivo's official website, and through partner retail stores across India.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, featuring a 3D curved design, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring a vibrant and smooth visual experience.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 720 GPU, making it well-suited for handling graphics-intensive tasks such as gaming and video editing.

The smartphone supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and more.

Camera and Battery

In terms of photography, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for clear and stable shots, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for capturing wider scenes. On the front, there's a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls, ensuring sharp and detailed images.

The device is powered by a robust 5,500mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and get back to using their phone with minimal downtime.

The T3 Pro 5G runs on Vivo's FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14, and the company has committed to providing 2 years of major OS updates and 3 years of security patches, ensuring the phone remains up-to-date and secure.

Additional Features

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G also comes with an IP64 rating, offering dust and splash resistance, making it resilient to everyday environmental challenges. Despite housing a large battery, the device maintains a slim profile with a thickness of just 7.49mm, particularly in the variant with a vegan leather back.

This combination of power, style, and durability makes the Vivo T3 Pro 5G an appealing choice for consumers looking for a feature-rich smartphone at a competitive price.