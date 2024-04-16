Vivo T3x 5G Set to Launch in India on 17 April

The Vivo T3x 5G, which succeeds the Vivo T2x 5G, will be available in India on 17 April. The design and colour options for the device have already been revealed. The Vivo T3x 5G phone will have twin back cameras in two colours. Recently, the business unveiled the chipset that would be utilised in the smartphone. Vivo has also alluded to the pricing range in several promotional materials. Now we have some fresh information on the battery in the new Vivo T3x 5G.

Advertisment

Vivo T3x 5G: Slimmest smartphone from Vivo

Advertisment

Vivo India revealed via X (previously Twitter) that the Vivo T3x 5G would be powered by a 6,000mAh battery. The teaser in the tweet stated that the next gadget will be the "segment's slimmest smartphone with 6,000mAh battery." The tiny print at the bottom of the teaser indicates that the phone would be thick, 0.799cm (7.99mm), with the sector designated as "smartphones under Rs. 17,000 price range."

Advertisment

Vivo T3x 5G: Price and Offers

Notably, the Flipkart homepage for the Vivo T3x 5G earlier announced that the phone will be available in India for less than Rs. 15,000. The device would most likely be offered in various RAM and storage configurations, costing between Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 17,000. The website also mentions the device's 8GB + 128GB version.

Advertisment

Vivo T3x 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T3x 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It will include a dual rear camera set and be available in celestial green and crimson red. According to an earlier rumour, the Vivo T3x 5G would have a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM models, with 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo T3x 5G phone is supposed to offer 44W of wired flash charging.

Advertisment

The Vivo T3x 5G will likely have a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel depth shooter, and an LED flash unit. It is said to include an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The Vivo T3x 5G handset is believed to contain a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP64 dust and water resistance rating. It has been estimated to weigh 199g.