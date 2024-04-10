Vivo T3x 5G is Set to Launch in India Under Rs 15,000

Later this month, Vivo plans to introduce the Vivo T3x 5G, its newest mid-range 5G smartphone, to the Indian market. The business has confirmed that the smartphone would cost less than Rs 15,000 (~$180) and has begun to tease it on Flipkart. The launch window for the Vivo T3x 5G is anticipated to be April 19–22.

The dual back camera system of the T3x 5G is shown in the teaser photographs. The smartphone would be powered by the latest Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, according to recent leaks and claims, making it the most reasonably priced phone with this engine in India.

Key Features

Feature Description Processor Driven by a Snapdragon chipset built on 4nm technology, potentially the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Performance Achieves an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 560,000 Camera Setup Equipped with a dual rear camera configuration Design Boasts a sleek and slender form factor

Expected Features

The anticipated specifications for the Vivo T3x 5G include a spacious 6.58-inch IPS LCD featuring Full HD Plus resolution. Users can expect generous memory and storage options, with the possibility of up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Photography enthusiasts may appreciate the triple rear camera setup, rumored to consist of a 64MP primary sensor along with 2MP and 2MP auxiliary lenses.

Additionally, the device is said to sport a 16MP front-facing camera for capturing selfies and video calls. A standout feature of the T3x 5G is its substantial 6,000mAh battery, promising extended usage durations of up to 2 days on a single charge.

Furthermore, the inclusion of dual stereo speakers equipped with an audio booster is expected to deliver significantly louder sound output, potentially reaching 300% louder than conventional setups. Operating on the latest software, the device is likely to come pre-installed with Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. As for aesthetics, the T3x 5G might be available in a striking red color option with a glittery finish, adding a touch of style to its overall design.

Vivo T3x 5G: Price, Availability in India

Vivo has officially confirmed that the T3x 5G will be priced below Rs 15,000 in the Indian market, equivalent to approximately $180. Although the precise price has not been disclosed yet, it is anticipated to fall within the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, positioning it as a cost-effective 5G option from Vivo.

Vivo T3x Competition in the market?

As Vivo gears up for the smartphone's launch later this month, teasers are expected to be released starting next week. The T3x 5G will face competition from other devices in its price bracket, including the upcoming Realme 12x 5G, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, and Moto G34 5G.

Further details such as exact pricing, color choices, and configurations are likely to be revealed during the official launch event, anticipated to occur in the coming weeks.