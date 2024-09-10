Vivo T3X vs iQOO Z9X Comparison

Regarding budget-friendly smartphones with impressive features, Vivo and iQOO, both under the BBK Electronics umbrella, offer a range of options to consumers. Two of their notable models, the Vivo T3X and iQOO Z9X, often compete in the same space, providing excellent value for money.

Advertisment

In this article, we’ll delve into a detailed comparison between these two smartphones, looking at design, display, performance, cameras, battery life, and more to help you decide which one suits your needs best.

Design

Vivo T3X:

Advertisment

The Vivo T3X features a sleek and minimalist design, with a plastic body with a glossy finish, offering a modern look without compromising durability. It has a lightweight profile and feels comfortable, making it ideal for one-handed use.

The smartphone comes in several color options, typically catering to younger audiences who prefer vibrant, eye-catching designs.

iQOO Z9X:

Advertisment

The iQOO Z9X, on the other hand, offers a more performance-oriented design. While it also sports a plastic body, its design is slightly more premium with a matte finish that resists fingerprints and smudges. The iQOO Z9X features sharper edges, giving it a more sturdy and rugged feel compared to the Vivo T3X. It also targets gaming enthusiasts, with subtle elements in the design that cater to gamers.

Display

Vivo T3X:

Advertisment

The Vivo T3X is equipped with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. It offers vibrant colors and a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, making it good for media consumption like watching videos and casual browsing. The 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and decent gaming performance, though it may not be ideal for more demanding visual tasks.

iQOO Z9X:

The iQOO Z9X also sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, but it pushes the refresh rate to 120Hz, making it significantly smoother for animations, gaming, and scrolling. This higher refresh rate is particularly beneficial for gamers or users who prefer a fluid and snappy display experience.

Advertisment

Performance

Vivo T3X:

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, the Vivo T3X offers reliable mid-range performance. It handles everyday tasks like browsing, social media, and light gaming with ease. The device is paired with up to 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking, and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo T3X supports 5G, which makes it future-proof for faster network speeds.

Advertisment

iQOO Z9X:

The iQOO Z9X, on the other hand, features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a slightly more powerful chipset compared to the Dimensity 810. With its 5G capabilities, the Snapdragon 778G ensures faster performance and better handling of more intensive tasks like gaming and video editing.

The iQOO Z9X comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, making it comparable in terms of memory configurations.

Advertisment

Camera

Vivo T3X:

The Vivo T3X is equipped with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 50MP sensor captures detailed photos in well-lit conditions, though it may struggle a bit in low-light environments. The macro and depth sensors are standard in this price range but don’t add much in terms of versatility.

iQOO Z9X:

The iQOO Z9X also sports a 50MP primary camera, but it is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The addition of the ultra-wide lens makes the iQOO Z9X a more versatile option for photography, especially for users who like capturing landscapes or group shots. The primary sensor performs similarly to the Vivo T3X, with good results in daylight and acceptable performance in low light.

Battery and Charging

Vivo T3X:

The Vivo T3X packs a 5000mAh battery, which provides excellent battery life. With moderate usage, the phone can easily last a full day, and sometimes even longer, depending on the tasks. The phone supports 18W fast charging, which is decent but slower than some of its competitors.

iQOO Z9X:

The iQOO Z9X also comes with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring similar battery life to the Vivo T3X. However, it offers 33W fast charging, which allows the device to charge much faster, reducing downtime and making it more convenient for users who are constantly on the go.

Price and Value

Vivo T3X:

The Vivo T3X is positioned as a budget-friendly device, typically priced slightly lower than the iQOO Z9X. It offers excellent value for general users who are looking for a reliable device for everyday tasks and decent camera performance.

iQOO Z9X:

The iQOO Z9X, while slightly more expensive, justifies the price increase with better performance, faster charging, and additional camera features. It is better suited for gamers and users who want a more well-rounded device with better hardware.