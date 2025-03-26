Vivo T4 5G: Know About The Launch, Price and Expected Specifications

After the launch of Vivo T4x, the Vivo T4 5G is all set to debut in India. The T4 5G is a successor to the Vivo T3 5G, which was released in March 2024, and it brings a lot of improvements in terms of performance, battery life and camera capabilities. Here is what you need to know about its launch, possible price range and the main features.

Vivo T4 5G: Launch

Tipster Yogesh Brar has reported that the Vivo T4 5G will launch in April 2025. There is no exact date set, but the company is expected to start teasing the device soon. As the predecessor, the Vivo T3 5G was released around the same time last year, so this timeline makes sense. Major e-commerce platforms as well as offline retail stores across India are likely to carry the device.

Vivo T4 5G: Price

Vivo T4 5G is expected to be priced between ₹20,000 to ₹25,000. This pricing puts it in the right place in the mid range smartphone segment in India. In various configurations, the device will be offered:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Furthermore, users can also enjoy bank discounts and promotional offers at the launch, as is the case with the Vivo T4x.

Vivo T4 5G: Expected Features

Display:

Vivo T4 5G rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless viewing experience at a convenient size.

Processor:

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset will power it, which is a change from its predecessor’s MediaTek processor. The new chipset promises to enhance gaming and multitasking performance while simultaneously reducing the energy taken by the chip.

Battery:

The Vivo T4 5G comes with a massive 7,300mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest battery for any smartphone in India. Additionally, it will support 90W fast charging so users can quickly recharge their devices.

Camera System:

The smartphone will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX882) with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and a secondary capability lens, and front-facing camera that should be around 32MP for high quality selfies.

Software:

It will come with Android 15 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15, which means it will be easy to use and also offer a lot of customization options.

Additional Features:

It may have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 for more advanced connectivity options, and an IR blaster for remote control capability.

It seems that Vivo T4 5G will be an exciting addition to Vivo’s smartphone lineup in India. Its specifications are impressive with large battery capacity, a powerful processor and advanced camera features that this device seeks to meet the expectations of users who are looking for a good mid range device. Since its official launch is scheduled for April 2025, it’s evident that the Vivo T4 5G has the potential to make a big splash in its segment. Stay tuned for official news from Vivo regarding this much awaited phone!

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.