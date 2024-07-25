Vivo V40 series expected in India after V40 SE 4G launch outside India

The Vivo V40 series is anticipated to arrive in India soon, following the Vivo V40 SE 4G launch in other regions. Vivo has introduced the Vivo V40 SE 4G in the Czech Republic, marking it as the fifth device in this lineup. This series already includes the Vivo V40 5G, Vivo V40 SE 5G, and the forthcoming Vivo V40 Pro 5G.

As the name suggests, the new V40 SE 4G model does not support 5G connectivity. It boasts notable features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, dual 50-megapixel cameras, and 80W fast charging. Here’s a comprehensive overview of its specifications, features, and pricing.

Vivo V40 SE 4G Specifications

This smartphone has dimensions of 163.17 x 75.81 x 7.79 mm and a weight of 186 grams. The device's purple variant, with a vegan leather back, is slightly thicker at 7.99 mm and weighs 191 grams.

It features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The screen is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Internally, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It offers storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 2.2, and it supports up to 8 GB of virtual RAM and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The smartphone comes with FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, supporting 80W rapid charging.

Camera and Additional Features

The Vivo V40 SE 4G is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, designed to capture clear and vibrant selfies. This front camera is ideal for video calls, social media, and taking high-quality self-portraits.

On the rear, the smartphone features a versatile triple-camera system. The primary camera is a 50-megapixel sensor that ensures high-resolution photos with excellent detail and color accuracy. Accompanying the main sensor is a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, which is specifically designed to enhance portrait photography by providing a depth-of-field effect that blurs the background and makes the subject stand out.

Additionally, there is a flicker sensor that helps reduce flickering in videos and images, enhancing overall quality.

The device supports a range of connectivity options, ensuring users stay connected and enjoy a seamless experience. It includes dual SIM capabilities, allowing users to use two different phone numbers or carriers simultaneously. The device supports 4G VoLTE for high-definition voice calls and fast internet connectivity. The smartphone is equipped with a GPS for accurate location tracking and navigation.

Moreover, the smartphone is designed to be durable with an IP54 rating, signifying its resistance to dust and water splashes. This makes it a reliable companion for everyday use, even in less-than-ideal weather conditions.

Vivo V40 SE 4G Pricing and Availability

In terms of pricing, the Vivo V40 SE 4G is available in the Czech Republic for 4,999 CZK, which is approximately USD 215. This makes it a competitively priced option within its segment, offering a range of high-end features at an affordable price point. The device is available in two distinctive color variants: Crystal Black and Leather Purple.