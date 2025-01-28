Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: A Foldable Smartphone With Years Of Durability

One of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro's impressive features is its highly adaptable display. This phone is a strong contender for Samsung Fold phones. This phone not only improves usability but also offers a satisfying viewing experience. If you are looking for a high-end foldable smartphone which has potent hardware, aesthetic design, and awesome camera features with a foldable display, you can definitely opt for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It is difficult to overlook the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It can be termed as a next-generation folding phone.It shines in terms of design, display, performance, and cameras. It has an innovative hinge mechanism and superior specifications. It is a little pricey but the innovative mechanism and features justify it as a premium phone. Read further to know complete details about the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

Advertisment

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Advanced Hinge System

The hinge of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is exceptionally good. It ensures years of durability. That is because it has over 400,000 fold design and aerospace-grade construction.The Hinge mechanism of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro cannot be ignored. Additionally, the hinge accommodates a variety of angles. It enables users to use the tablet in "laptop mode" for presentations, note-taking, and video chats. A fold phone with a good hinge system is a deal in itself! This feature makes it an absolute productivity powerhouse. Obviously it has unmatched adaptability.

Advertisment

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro's specs

Funtouch OS 14 is installed on top of Android 14 on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It has a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixel) AMOLED cover display. It also has an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixel) resolution E7 AMOLED display. It has 512GB of UFS4.0 storage, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It comes with Vivo's V3 imaging chip and a carbon fiber hinge.

Advertisment

A 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor make up the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro's Zeiss-backed triple rear camera configuration. Both the main screen and the cover screen have 32-megapixel selfie cameras. For authentication, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a fingerprint sensor. It is rated IPX8 for protection against water and dust. A 5,700mAh lithium battery that supports 50W wireless and 100W wired charging powers it. 100W wired chargingcan fully charge the device in just 31 minutes. 50W wireless charging is given for added convenience.

Camera Capabilities

The camera system of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is very impressive

Advertisment

A 50MP main camera for high-quality photography.

A 64MP Zeiss telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

A 50MP ultra-wide camera for expansive shots.

Dual 32MP front cameras for selfies and video calls.

You can click pictures and make videos in any shooting conditions. The camera of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro ensures versatility in photography.

Advertisment

Why should you buy the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro?

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a stylish phone. Here are a few reasons to consider it:

Innovative Foldable Design

Massive Display

Flagship-Grade Performance

Exceptional Camera System

Versatile Productivity

Advertisment

Price

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro costs Rs.1,59,999 for its only option, which includes 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The smartphone will launch globally in February 2025. It will be sold through Vivo's official website, other leading online portals and physical shops. Pre-orders are already available in a few markets.







